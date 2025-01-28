عربي


Tissue Diagnostics Technologies And Global Market Opportunities Report 2025: Tissue Diagnostics Industry Sees 7% Annual Growth As Demand For Cancer Screening Surges


1/28/2025 6:31:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Tissue Diagnostics market was valued at USD 8.9 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7%.
The report provides an analysis of the tissue diagnostics market, along with a competitive landscape and profiles of leading companies that include their revenues, product portfolios and recent activities. The report analyzes market dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities, and discusses current and potential market size. The report will enable companies in the industry to make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services. Organizations, distributors and exporters should find useful information about market developments and trends.
The study segments the market on multiple bases. By product type, the market is segmented into instruments and reagents (reagents/test kits/consumables of tissue diagnostics).
By segment type, the market is divided into histopathology, which includes hematoxylin and eosin stains (H&E) and immunohistochemistry (IHC); molecular pathology, which includes in situ hybridization (ISH), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS); microbiological testing, which includes general culture testing and antimicrobial susceptibility testing and identification (AST/ID); and digital pathology.
Regional market analysis is provided for all the major segments. The regions are North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; and Rest of the World (RoW), which in this report consists of the Middle East and Africa. The report also provides country-level analyses of markets and market segments.

The report includes:

  • 40 data tables and 42 additional tables
  • An analysis of the global market trends for tissue diagnostics, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029
  • Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by type of test, technology, application, end user and region
  • Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
  • Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
  • An analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments in the industry
  • Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
  • Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
  • Company profiles of major players within the industry, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina.

In this report, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented by:

Product type:

  • Reagents.
  • Instruments.

Segments:

  • Histopathology (H&E, IHC).
  • Molecular pathology (ISH, PCR and NGS).
  • Microbiological testing (general culture testing, AST/ID testing).
  • Digital pathology.

Technology:

  • H&E.
  • IHC.
  • ISH.
  • PCR.
  • NGS.
  • Digital pathology.

Applications:

  • Oncology.
  • Tissue typing.
  • Pathogen detection and AST.

End users:

  • Professional laboratories.
  • Emergency care units.
  • Academic and research institutes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 124
Forecast Period 2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of Report
  • Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

  • Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
  • In Situ Hybridization
  • Polymerase Chain Reaction
  • Next-Generation Sequencing
  • General Culture Testing

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
    • Increasing Incidence of Cancer Cases
    • Companion Diagnostics in Cancer Treatment
    • Importance of Early Cancer Testing
    • Raising Awareness of Early Signs of Cancer
    • Aging Population
  • Market Opportunities
    • Enhancing Access
    • Digital Pathology
    • Partnerships
  • Market Restraints
    • Cost of Tissue Diagnostic Tests
    • Competing Technologies
    • Turnaround Time
  • Market Challenges
    • Lack of Skilled Professionals
    • Complex Sample Preparation and Handling

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Digital Pathology and AI Integration
  • 3D Tissue Pathology and AI
  • Fluorescent In Situ Sequencing

Chapter 5 Tissue Diagnostics Testing Market

  • Market Breakdown, by Product Type
  • Market Breakdown, by Technology
  • Market Breakdown, by Segment
    • Histopathology Market
    • Molecular Pathology Market
    • Microbiology Testing Market
    • Digital Pathology Market
  • Market Breakdown, by Application
  • Market Breakdown, by End User
  • Market Breakdown, by Region
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

  • Industry Scenario
  • Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Market for Tissue Diagnostics: An ESG Perspective

  • Introduction to ESG
  • Environmental Performance
  • Social Performance
  • Governance Performance
  • Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

  • Abbott
  • Agilent Technologies
  • BD
  • Biocare Medical
  • BioMerieux
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Danaher
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Illumina
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Merck KGaA
  • Myriad Genetics
  • Qiagen
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Zytovision

