Freya Pharma Solutions Strengthens Leadership With Appointment Of Distinguished Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 28 January 2025 - Freya Pharma Solutions , [Freya Pharma, or the Company], a company dedicated to developing effective therapies for women diagnosed with Female Sexual Disorders (FSD), today announced the formation of its Supervisory Board with the appointment of three prominent pharmaceutical veterans, effective January 1, 2025.

Manuel Voll, MSc, has been appointed chairman of Freya Pharma's Supervisory Board. Currently serving as Founder and Managing Director of Lagom Healthcare Support, Voll brings nearly three decades of international healthcare experience to Freya Pharma. He specializes in developing innovative solutions for complex healthcare challenges while enhancing organizational leadership effectiveness. Throughout his distinguished career at leading healthcare corporations, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, IQVIA, and Organon, Voll has built extensive expertise in women's health and commercial strategy.

His track record includes commercializing healthcare products and services with collective worldwide sales exceeding US$2 billion. Recognized as a visionary strategist and thought leader, Voll brings exceptional commercial acumen to his role in guiding Freya Pharma's strategic direction.

James E. Hattersley, M.S, B.A. joins Freya Pharma's Supervisory Board as a seasoned biotech/pharma executive with over 25 years of life science experience, particularly in female sexual health and ophthalmology. With both undergraduate and graduate scientific degrees from the University of California, he brings deep expertise in formulation design, product development, and strategic partnerships. Currently serving as SVP of Business Development at Palatin Technologies, Hattersley brings valuable clinical-stage asset development and commercialization expertise to Freya Pharma's board.

Throughout his career, Hattersley has demonstrated exceptional deal-making capabilities, leading numerous successful product acquisitions and licensing partnerships. For example, at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, he spearheaded the US$230 million acquisition of Dusa Pharmaceuticals. At Antares (now Halozyme), he executed high-value technology and product agreements in women's health, and at Eurand (now Adare), his licensing initiatives contributed to its US$583 million acquisition by Axcan.

Dr. Inez de Greef - van der Sandt, PhD joins Freya Pharma's Supervisory Board as an accomplished pharmaceutical executive and entrepreneur with extensive leadership experience in drug development and biotech innovation. As founder and managing partner of 3D-PharmXchange, CEO, and co-owner of Treeway, a clinical-stage biotech company, she brings valuable expertise in drug development and strategic business solutions. In addition, she is a co-founder and investor of start-up biotech companies, is a member of advisory boards, and provides strategic advice across the life sciences field. She has been involved in various in- and out-licensing deals and acquisitions. Dr. de Greef's expertise in patient-empowered drug development and strategic valuation of pharmaceutical projects adds significant value to Freya Pharma's board.

Nicole Hijnen, CEO of Freya Pharma Solutions commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Manuel Voll, James Hattersley, and Dr. Inez de Greef to Freya Pharma's Supervisory Board. Their combined expertise in women's health, drug development, strategic partnerships and leading clinical-stage biotech companies, perfectly aligns with our mission to advance innovative treatments for female sexual health.

Their impressive track records will be invaluable as we move forward with our development programs. Manuel's extensive experience in women's health, James's proven deal-making capabilities, and Inez's patient-centric approach to drug development create an exceptional blend of expertise.

With this distinguished Supervisory Board in place, Freya Pharma is well-positioned to accelerate our growth and advance our mission of developing breakthrough treatments for women's health conditions."

About lead product LybridoTM

LybridoTM represents a breakthrough therapy for Female Sexual Interest/Arousal Disorder (FSIAD), specifically designed for women with low sensitivity to sexual cues. This innovative on-demand treatment combines a sublingual testosterone coating with an inner core containing sildenafil in a novel dual-route, dual-release tablet formulation.

The drug's unique mechanism of action involves two complementary steps: first, the sublingual testosterone increases brain sensitivity to sexual stimuli, followed by sildenafil, which enhances physiological responses. This carefully timed delivery ensures peak effectiveness within 3-6 hours after intake.

Extensive clinical research supports Lybrido's development. Over 20 clinical Phase 1 and 2 trials, including a large Phase 2 study conducted across multiple research sites in the United States, are included.

Following FDA and EMA Scientific advice, Freya Pharma is currently advancing Lybrido's late-stage development program on parallel tracks in Europe and the USA.

With only two approved treatments for FSIAD in the US and none in Europe, Lybrido addresses a significant unmet medical need. The drug's patent protection extends to 2028/2030, with additional composition and process patents through 2032/2037.

About Freya Pharma Solutions

Freya Pharma Solutions is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing effective therapies for FSIAD/HSDD, building upon seventeen years of solid research. The company's lead compound, LybridoTM , is in late-stage development to address the range of potential causes of FSIAD/HSDD. Based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Freya Pharma aims to offer patients a convenient, personalized 'on-demand' solution for this recognized unmet medical need.

