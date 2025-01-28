LQUID Finance Announces Launch Of LQUID PAY: Bridging Traditional And Decentralized Finance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LQUID Finance has introduced LQUID PAY , a self-custodian payment designed to simplify the use of digital assets in everyday transactions. This platform integrates blockchain with the convenience of a globally accepted Visa-powered card, allowing users to spend their digital assets seamlessly while maintaining full control over their funds.







LQUID PAY addresses long-standing challenges in the financial world by enabling users to conduct transactions directly from their on-chain wallets. With automatic cryptocurrency-to-fiat conversions, the platform ensures a smooth and intuitive experience for users managing digital and traditional assets.

The launch focuses on bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the expanding Web3 ecosystem. Designed with inclusivity in mind, LQUID PAY brings decentralized finance to a wider audience, offering secure and transparent payment options.

CEO, Shavez, shared his vision for the platform, stating,“At LQUID Finance, we are committed to creating tools that make finance simpler and more accessible. LQUID PAY represents our step forward in empowering individuals and businesses to use digital assets effortlessly, securely, and globally.”

The Asian market, home to the largest segment of cryptocurrency users, plays a key role in the launch. LQUID PAY is positioned to serve this market by eliminating barriers to the use of digital assets in real-world transactions. By prioritizing user control, transparency, and accessibility, LQUID PAY sets a new standard for financial tools in the digital era.

About LQUID Finance:

LQUID Finance is committed to redefining financial systems by integrating decentralized and traditional finance. With a focus on innovation, security, and accessibility, the company builds solutions that meet the needs of a rapidly evolving global economy.

Media Contact Details

Company Name: LQUID FINANCE

Company Website:

Concerned Person: Shavez Anwar

Company Email: ...nce

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by LQUID FINANCE. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in cloud mining and related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at