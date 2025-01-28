Wolfestone Strengthens Commitment To Quality And Security With Renewed And Upgraded Isos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Norbert Pietrzak, Chief Officer at Wolfestone Group

Wolfestone Group renews SO 17100:2015 and ISO 9001:2015, as well as upgrading ISO 27001:2022

- Alex Parr, Managing Director at Wolfestone GroupSWANSEA, WALES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A LEADING language (LSP), Wolfestone Group , continues to lead by example by renewing two key International Standards and upgrading another.Wolfestone Group has been rewarded with the certificate of compliance with ISO 27001:2022, the latest revised international standard involving global information security management systems.Achieving the revised standard proves the Wolfestone Group's dedication to keeping clients' data secure and maintaining effective information systems and network infrastructure.The group is one of the very few LSPs to boast the information security ISO.The international standard for the translation industry, ISO 17100:2015, has been renewed. So too has ISO 9001:2015, the quality management standard that proves the group has consistent, repeatable processes to provide operational excellence.The Wolfestone Group comprises Wolfestone, Wolfestone DE, VoiceBox, RLI, City Lingual and TauRho Transcribes.“It's not easy to get the information security certification (ISO 21001:2022). We have internal and external audits to ensure we meet the highest of standards,” said Norbert Pietrzak, Chief Technical Officer at Wolfestone Group.“Our commitment to security creates a trustworthy experience for our clients. It makes it easy for clients to work with us. They understand our standards and they follow the same processes that we do, helping them trust us and feel secure.“It's really important to have the ISOs, it creates this whole chain of security and trust."About Wolfestone GroupFounded in 2006, Wolfestone Group is an end-to-end language service provider, encompassing Wolfestone UK, VoiceBox and more.With a global network of linguists, Wolfestone Group offers clients a one-stop shop for all their translation, interpretation, and localisation needs.

