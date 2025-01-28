(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Directory of Defence Authorities 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The International Directory of Defence Authorities 2025 contains:
Thousands of military officers and defence officials in 196 countries. Entries include name, rank, title, address, telephone, telex and fax nos. Heads of State and executive cabinet ministers. Procurement and logistics officials. Intelligence and national police officials. Senior officers in the tactical army, air force, and navy commands. Overviews of defence structures and chains of command including graphic tables of organization. More than 40 multilateral and 1,700 bilateral treaties.
PINPOINT DEFENCE PROCUREMENT OFFICERS AND DEFENCE INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES
The International Directory of Defence Authorities lets you identify and contact the senior officials that oversee the purchasing of everything from vehicles, communications equipment and clothing, to electronics, parts and ordnance.
GET THE COMPLETE PICTURE OF MILITARY AND DEFENCE ESTABLISHMENTS
From the executive leadership and military and civilian defence and national security agencies down through the service branches, the International Directory of Defense Authorities give you names, ranks, areas of responsibility and contact information.
Each country's listing begins with a detailed overview of the basic defence structure and chain of command including armed forces manpower figures.
MILITARY AND CIVILIAN INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY-RELATED AGENCIES AND MINISTRIES
You get names, titles and full contact information for senior-level officers in military intelligence and counterintelligence. Plus upper echelon officials in national police or security organizations.
MULTILATERAL & BILATERAL DEFENCE ORGANISATIONS, TREATIES, AND AGREEMENTS
A separate section provides details on all multilateral treaties including membership, purpose and administrative contact information where applicable.
WHO USES THIS DIRECTORY?
Defense contractors and military-related suppliers use it to identify potential foreign markets. Military, defence and civilian intelligence personnel use it for a clear picture of defence structure, chains of command and contracting their counterparts internationally. Researchers and libraries find Defence Authorities is the only up-to-date directory that tracks defence organizations and personnel on an ongoing basis.
Countries Covered
Afghanistan Albania Algeria Angola Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Czech Republic Denmark Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Fiji Finland France Gabon Georgia Germany Ghana Greece Grenada Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Honduras Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Korea, South Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Lithuania Luxembourg Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Mauritania Mauritius Mexico Moldova Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nepal Netherlands New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Somalia South Africa South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Swaziland Sweden Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Venezuela Vietnam Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe
