(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Directory of Defence Authorities 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The International Directory of Defence Authorities 2025 contains:



Thousands of military officers and defence officials in 196 countries.

Entries include name, rank, title, address, telephone, telex and fax nos.

Heads of State and executive cabinet ministers.

Procurement and logistics officials.

Intelligence and national police officials.

Senior officers in the tactical army, air force, and navy commands.

Overviews of defence structures and chains of command including graphic tables of organization. More than 40 multilateral and 1,700 bilateral treaties.

PINPOINT DEFENCE PROCUREMENT OFFICERS AND DEFENCE INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES

The International Directory of Defence Authorities lets you identify and contact the senior officials that oversee the purchasing of everything from vehicles, communications equipment and clothing, to electronics, parts and ordnance.

GET THE COMPLETE PICTURE OF MILITARY AND DEFENCE ESTABLISHMENTS

From the executive leadership and military and civilian defence and national security agencies down through the service branches, the International Directory of Defense Authorities give you names, ranks, areas of responsibility and contact information.

Each country's listing begins with a detailed overview of the basic defence structure and chain of command including armed forces manpower figures.

MILITARY AND CIVILIAN INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY-RELATED AGENCIES AND MINISTRIES

You get names, titles and full contact information for senior-level officers in military intelligence and counterintelligence. Plus upper echelon officials in national police or security organizations.

MULTILATERAL & BILATERAL DEFENCE ORGANISATIONS, TREATIES, AND AGREEMENTS

A separate section provides details on all multilateral treaties including membership, purpose and administrative contact information where applicable.

WHO USES THIS DIRECTORY?

Defense contractors and military-related suppliers use it to identify potential foreign markets. Military, defence and civilian intelligence personnel use it for a clear picture of defence structure, chains of command and contracting their counterparts internationally. Researchers and libraries find Defence Authorities is the only up-to-date directory that tracks defence organizations and personnel on an ongoing basis.

Countries Covered



Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei Darussalam

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

China

Colombia

Congo, Democratic Republic of the

Congo, Republic of the

Cote d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Fiji

Finland

France

Gabon

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Grenada

Guam

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Korea, South

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mexico

Moldova

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Northern Mariana Islands

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Swaziland

Sweden

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia Zimbabwe

For more information about this directory visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900