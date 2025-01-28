(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global perovskite will exceed $10 billion by 2035, with the photovoltaics segment accounting for the largest share.

The global market for perovskite materials and technologies is experiencing rapid growth and attracting significant attention from researchers, industries, and investors worldwide. Perovskites, a class of materials with a unique crystalline structure, have emerged as a promising solution for various applications due to their exceptional optoelectronic properties, low-cost production, and versatility.

The primary driver of the perovskite market is the increasing demand for high-efficiency, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions. Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) have demonstrated remarkable progress in recent years, with power conversion efficiencies now exceeding 25% (from 3% in 2009) in laboratory settings. This positions PSCs as a potential challenger to traditional silicon-based photovoltaics. The ability to produce perovskite films through low-temperature, solution-based processes makes them attractive for scalable manufacturing and integration with flexible substrates. They offer low production costs, high energy efficiency, and adaptability for flexible and glass substrates.

Beyond photovoltaics, perovskites are finding applications in light-emitting devices (LEDs), photodetectors, sensors, transistors, memory devices, and catalysis. Perovskite LEDs, known as PeLEDs, offer high color purity, tunability, and low-cost fabrication, making them suitable for display and lighting applications. Perovskite-based photodetectors and sensors exhibit high sensitivity, wide spectral response, and fast response times, with potential uses in imaging, surveillance, and environmental monitoring.

The perovskite market is still in its early stages. However, the market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of perovskite-based products and the scaling up of manufacturing processes.

The global perovskite market will exceed $10 billion by 2035, with the photovoltaics segment accounting for the largest share. The future outlook for perovskite materials and technologies is promising, with ongoing research focused on improving stability, durability, and performance. Tandem architectures, combining perovskites with other established technologies like silicon or CIGS, are expected to push power conversion efficiencies. Flexible and wearable perovskite devices, such as solar-powered clothing and sensors, are also on the horizon. Perovskite quantum dots are attracting interest for their potential in display and lighting applications, offering improved color gamut and energy efficiency compared to conventional materials.

However, challenges remain in terms of long-term stability/efficiency, scalability, and the presence of toxic lead in some perovskite formulations. Researchers are actively exploring lead-free alternatives and encapsulation techniques to address these concerns.

The report covers the following key aspects:



Overview of perovskite materials and their unique properties



Types of perovskites: inorganic, hybrid organic-inorganic, and perovskite quantum dots

Advantages of perovskites over traditional materials

Perovskite applications and end-use markets



Photovoltaics: perovskite solar cells (PSCs), tandem solar cells, and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV)



Light-emitting devices: perovskite LEDs (PeLEDs), white light-emitting devices, lasers, and optical amplifiers



Photodetectors and sensors: visible light, X-ray, gamma-ray, chemical, and humidity sensors



Transistors and memory devices: field-effect transistors (FETs) and resistive random-access memory (RRAM)



Catalysis and photocatalysis: water splitting, hydrogen production, CO2 reduction, and pollutant degradation

Thermoelectrics and other emerging applications

Perovskite synthesis and processing methods



Solution-based methods: one-step deposition, two-step sequential deposition, and anti-solvent assisted crystallization



Vapor deposition methods: thermal evaporation, co-evaporation, and chemical vapor deposition (CVD)



Scalable processing techniques: inkjet printing, blade coating, slot-die coating, and spray coating



Roll-to-roll processing for high-volume production and cost reduction

Post-synthesis processing techniques: thermal annealing, solvent annealing, and pressure-assisted annealing

Market drivers and restraints

Market forecasts and regional analysis



Global perovskite materials and technologies market size and growth rate from 2025 to 2035



Market segmentation by application, material type, and geographic region

Detailed market forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Analysis of their strategies, partnerships, and product offerings

Regulations and environmental considerations



Future trends and opportunities



Tandem solar cells and perovskite-silicon integration



Flexible and wearable perovskite devices



Perovskite quantum dots for displays and lighting



Perovskite-based sensors for IoT and smart cities

Recyclable and eco-friendly perovskite materials

Competitive landscape and company profiles Profiles of over 65 key players in the perovskite industry, including material suppliers and device manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Technology roadmap

1.3 Market drivers and restraints

1.3.1 Market Drivers

1.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy

1.3.1.2 Declining Costs of Perovskite Production

1.3.1.3 Government Policies and Incentives

1.3.1.4 Advancements in Perovskite Stability and Efficiency

1.3.2 Market Restraints

1.3.2.1 Lead Toxicity Concerns

1.3.2.2 Stability and Degradation Issues

1.3.2.3 Scalability and Manufacturing Challenges

1.3.2.4 Competition from Established Technologies

1.4 Market opportunities and future trends

1.4.1 Tandem Solar Cells and Perovskite-Silicon Integration

1.4.2 Flexible and Wearable Perovskite Devices

1.4.3 Perovskite Quantum Dots for Displays and Lighting

1.4.4 Perovskite-Based Sensors for IoT and Smart Cities

1.4.5 Perovskite Materials for Neuromorphic Computing

1.4.6 Recyclable and Eco-Friendly Perovskites

1.5 Market forecasts

1.6 Regulations

1.6.1 Regulations and Standards for Perovskite Materials

1.6.2 Toxicity and Environmental Concerns

1.6.3 Disposal and Recycling Strategies

1.6.4 Occupational Health and Safety Measures

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1. What are Perovskites?

2.1.1. Perovskite Structure and Composition

2.1.1 Types of Perovskites

2.1.1.1 Inorganic Perovskites

2.1.1.2 Hybrid Organic-Inorganic Perovskites

2.1.2 Perovskite Properties

2.2 Advantages of Perovskite Materials

2.3 Challenges and Limitations

3 PEROVSKITE MATERIALS

3.1 Inorganic Perovskites

3.1.1 Lead-Based Perovskites

3.1.2 Lead-Free Perovskites

3.1.3 Other Inorganic Perovskites

3.2 Hybrid Organic-Inorganic Perovskites

3.2.1 3D Hybrid Perovskites

3.2.2 2D Hybrid Perovskites (Ruddlesden-Popper Phases)

3.2.3 Quasi-2D Hybrid Perovskites

3.2.4 1D Hybrid Perovskites

3.2.5 Perovskite Quantum Dots

3.2.5.1 Properties

3.2.5.2 Comparison to conventional quantum dots

3.2.5.3 Synthesis methods

3.2.5.4 Applications

4 PEROVSKITE SYNTHESIS AND PROCESSING METHODS

4.1 Overview - Deposition of perovskites

4.2 Solution-Based Methods

4.3 Vapor Deposition Methods

4.3.1 Thermal Evaporation

4.3.2 Co-Evaporation

4.3.3 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

4.3.4 Hybrid Chemical Vapor Deposition

4.3.5 Aerosol Assisted Chemical Vapor Deposition

4.3.6 Sputtering

4.4 Other Synthesis Methods

4.4.1 Mechanochemical Synthesis

4.4.2 Combustion Synthesis

4.4.3 Hydrothermal Synthesis

4.5 Deposition Techniques for Scalable Processing

4.5.1 Inkjet Printing

4.5.2 Blade Coating

4.5.3 Slot-Die Coating

4.5.4 Spray Coating

4.6 Roll-to-Roll Processing

4.6.1 Overview of Roll-to-Roll Printing for Perovskites

4.6.2 Advantages for High-Volume Production and Cost Reduction

4.6.3 Challenges in Perovskite Film Deposition

4.6.4 Examples of Roll-to-Roll Perovskite Device Fabrication

4.7 Patented and Proprietary Deposition Methods

4.8 Post-Synthesis Processing Techniques

4.8.1 Thermal Annealing

4.8.2 Solvent Annealing

4.8.3 Pressure-Assisted Annealing

4.9 Comparison of Deposition Methods

5 PEROVSKITE APPLICATIONS AND END-USE MARKETS

5.1 Photovoltaics

5.2 Light-Emitting Devices

5.3 Photodetectors and Sensors

5.4 Transistors and Memory Devices

5.5 Catalysis and Photocatalysis

5.6 Thermoelectrics

5.7 Other Emerging Applications

6 COMPANY PROFILES (68 company profiles)

