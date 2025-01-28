Taiwan's 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Industry Report 2025: Qualcomm And Mediatek Rivalry Heats Up In Global 5G CPE Market
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Demand in Emerging Markets with Key Focus on Chip Price Decline in 2025
Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan's 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) CPE industry Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 3Q 2024, Taiwan's 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) customer premises equipment (CPE) main chip market reached a shipment value of USD 139.9 million, reflecting modest year-over-year growth.
Leading chipmakers MediaTek and Qualcomm continue to promote their latest 5G FWA platforms, targeting telecom operators in key regions such as North America, South Asia, and Europe. Both companies aim to capitalize on the traditional peak season for networking products, driving stronger shipments and revenue performance.
This report examines shipment trends, key player strategies, and market outlooks.
Key Topics Covered:
Shipment Analysis
2024 5G FWA CPE Chip Witnesses Moderate Shipment Growth
North American Market Asian Market European Market Narrowing Market Share Gap Between Qualcomm and MediaTek
Development of Major Players
MediaTek to Launch New Products in 2025 Amid Incremental Hardware Updates Qualcomm Leads with AI Integration, Driving Innovation in Broadband Devices
Market Outlook
North American Market Surpasses Expectations with Telecom Giants Setting Ambitious Goals India Emerges as a Key Growth Market
The Publisher's Perspective
Rising Demand in Emerging Markets with Key Focus on Chip Price Decline in 2025 Market Share Rivalry: New Platforms to Escalate Competition in 2025
Company Coverage:
AT&T Bharti Airtel Ericsson Intelbras MediaTek Qualcomm Reliance Jio Telefonica T-Mobile Verizon
