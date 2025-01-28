Dorian Drake International And Adaro Tecnología Establish Export Agreement To Bring Adalit Products To New Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dorian Drake International Inc. announces a strategic export agreement with Adaro Tecnología S.A. for high-performance intrinsically safe lights.

- Knut Sauer, VP & Automotive Group Manager at Dorian Drake International

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dorian Drake International Inc., an export leader in distribution and marketing for leading manufacturers in select industries, is excited to announce a strategic agreement with Adaro Tecnología S.A., a renowned Spanish manufacturer of high-performance intrinsically safe lights . This collaboration will focus on exporting Adaro's innovative Adalit -brand products to Guyana, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad, and Panama. Dorian Drake will also work with Adaro in South Africa, expanding the reach of these high-quality products to another key market.

Under this agreement, Dorian Drake will leverage its extensive expertise in international trade and its well-established distributor network to introduce Adalit lamps and torches to these dynamic markets. Designed with advanced technology and safety features, Adalit products are ideal for industries such as emergency response, mining, and industrial maintenance.

"Adaro is thrilled to join forces with Dorian Drake to bring our premium Adalit lamps and torches to customers in new markets in which we are not present," said Luis Adaro Jr, CEO at Adaro Tecnología. "Dorian Drake's strong presence in these regions and their proven success in building brand recognition make them the ideal collaborator for this initiative."

Knut Sauer, VP and Group Manager for the Automotive Group at Dorian Drake International, commented,“We are excited to work with Adaro to bring their Adalit lamps and torches to these key markets. Adaro's products are known for their exceptional quality, safety, and innovation, and we believe they will resonate strongly with our network of distributors and end-users in these regions.”

About Adaro Tecnología and Adalit Lamps and Torches

Adaro Tecnología S.A. is a leading manufacturer of professional-grade lighting solutions. The company's flagship brand, Adalit, is known for its ATEX-certified lights, designed to provide reliable and safe lighting in hazardous and challenging environments. Industries served include firefighting, mining, industrial maintenance, and emergency response. To learn more, visit .

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company

Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit, and collections for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive; foodservice equipment; hardware and lawn and garden; industrial and environmental; and medical. To learn more, go to .

Sigfredo Diaz

Dorian Drake International Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.