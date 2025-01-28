Global High Throughput Screening Market Worth $69.46 Bn By 2032, Driven By Technological Advancements & R&D Investments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Throughput Screening (HTS) market

The global High Throughput Screening (HTS) is driven by innovation in automation, miniaturization, and data analysis technologies.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The global High Throughput Screening (HTS) market is set to experience remarkable growth, climbing from USD 25.80 billion in 2023 to a staggering USD 69.46 billion by 2032. This upward trajectory is underpinned by a robust CAGR of 12.18% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Rising Demand for Efficient Drug Discovery Fuels Market GrowthOne of the main contributing factors to the growth of the HTS market is the increasing demand for rapid and efficient drug discovery processes. Chronic diseases are among the leading causes of death and disability worldwide today, creating a continuous need for new approaches to drug development. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases account for 71% of global deaths, making efficient drug discovery to combat diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and other cardiovascular diseases extremely important. Almost 60% of U.S. adults live with at least one chronic disease according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S., illustrating the accelerating need for drug discovery to service a larger patient population. High-throughput screening (HTS) provides a rapid means of evaluating extensive compound libraries, permitting rapid identification of candidates.Some of the major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, the growing requirement for personalized medicine, and technological advancement in terms of high throughput, efficient, and reliable screening methods. In addition, the government plans to enhance the health system and to help develop the pharmaceutical business jointly have also lent favorably to strengthen market optimism. Increased investment in health-related sciences has created an environment conducive to HTS adoption, with total funding around the world for biomedical research and drug discovery more than doubled between 1993 and 1998 (U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), 1997.Get a Free Sample Report of High Throughput Screening Market @Key Players in High Throughput Screening Market.PerkinElmer Inc..Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc..Axxam SpA.Beckman Coulter Inc..Merck KGaA.Tecan Group Ltd.Agilent Technologies Inc..Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..GE Healthcare.Danaher CorporationSegmentation AnalysisBy TechnologyIn 2023, the cell-based assays segment led the HTS market accounting for over 45.0% share. Cell-based assays, where compounds are screened on living cells to evaluate their effects against biological processes, are often preferred as they can provide more relevant and accurate results in comparison to classical in vitro methods. These assays are therefore pivotal to drug discovery, particularly for biotherapeutics and gene therapies, as they enable the study of drug efficacy, toxicity, and mechanism of action.As diseases like cancer, neurological disorders, and autoimmune diseases become increasingly complex and difficult to model, the demand for better systems to reflect the in vivo environment of human cells is on the rise. Due to the availability of reliable and reproducible data and the ability of cell-based assays to predict the drug response, there exists a need for cell-based assays for pharmaceutical companies to facilitate minimum time and cost of the clinical trials.By End-UserIn 2023, the largest share of the HTS market was attributable to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment. These companies are the main end users of HTS technologies, using them for target identification and validation and based on them for early-stage drug discovery. HTS enables these companies to expediently screen huge compound libraries for lead candidates, as a result speeding up the drug discovery process. This is essential for biopharma companies trying to discover new treatments for complicated illnesses through the use of HTS.By ApplicationThe primary screening segment dominated the largest in 2023, with 38% of the market revenue. Primary screening is a preliminary and the only step while testing a broad range of compounds or drugs for their biological activity and is the first level to identify lead candidates. Extensive utilization of primary screening is estimated to fuel the growth of HTS market, owing to the rising need for novel therapeutics to combat the global economic burden of chronic diseases.Need any customization research on High Throughput Screening Market, Enquire Now @High Throughput Screening Market SegmentationBy Technology.Ultra-high-throughput Screening.Cell-based Assays.Lab-on-a-chip.Label-free TechnologyBy Application.Target Identification.Primary Screening.ToxicologyBy Products and Services.Instruments.Reagents, and Kits.ServicesBy End User.Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms.Academia and Research Institutes.Contract Research OrganizationsRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America remained the largest regional HTS market with a 44% share. This region has a great dominance due to big pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, high-tech research facilities, and high capital investment for drug discovery and development. Innovators in biopharma space, most notably in the U.S. where companies such as Pfizer, Merck and Johnson & Johnson pioneer technologies like HTS (high-throughput screening)The U.S. government's commitment to healthcare innovation, as evidenced by the NIH's funding for biomedical research, further fuels the market's growth. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes continues to rise, leading to an increased demand for new drug treatments. This, in turn, is driving the need for efficient drug discovery methods, like HTS, to speed up the development of therapeutics.During the forecast period, the HTS market is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This growth is fueled by the rise in healthcare expenditures, enhancements in research infrastructure, and an increased number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations from the maturation of nations such as China, India, and Japan. Specifically, China has become the third pillar of the pharmaceutical world (with heavy interest and investments in both drug discovery and biotechs). The increasing number of health reforms and policies in the country with an open focus on drug development is expected to drive the demand for HTS technologies in the forecast period.Recent Developments.In August 2023, PerkinElmer, Inc. launched an advanced HTS platform, the "Cellular HTS System", designed to reduce effort, time, and cost to identify potential cures by providing faster and more truer tests of drug libraries..In November 2023, Agilent Technologies launched an Automated HTS Solution to enhance the throughput and accuracy of both primary and secondary screening applications.Buy Full Research Report on High Throughput Screening Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. High Throughput Screening Market by Technology8. High Throughput Screening Market by Application9. Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. High Throughput Screening Market by Technology8. High Throughput Screening Market by Application9. High Throughput Screening Market by Products and Services10. High Throughput Screening Market by End User11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. Conclusion

