Auction Of Treasury Bills On 30 January 2025
Date
1/28/2025 4:45:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:
| Name
| Stock exchange code
| Maturity
| DGTB 03/03/25 25 / I
| 98-19740
| 3 March 2025
| DGTB 02/06/25 25 / II
| 98-19823
| 2 June 2025
The sale will settle on 3 February 2025 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.
The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.
MENAFN28012025004107003653ID1109137426
