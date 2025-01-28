Curium Further Expands European Availability Of PYLCLARI – An Innovative 18F-PSMA PET Radiopharmaceutical Indicated In Patients With Prostate Cancer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, today announced that in Estonia, Finland, Latvia, and Sweden, PYLCLARI ® is now available for patients with prostate cancer. PYLCLARI ® (INN: Piflufolastat (18F) also known as (18F)-DCFPyL) is indicated for the detection of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions with positron emission tomography (PET) in patients with prostate cancer in the following clinical settings:



Primary staging of patients with high-risk prostate cancer prior to initial curative therapy To localize recurrence of prostate cancer in patients with a suspected recurrence based on increasing serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels after primary treatment with curative intent

Benoit Woessmer, CEO Europe commented ,“The availability of PYLCLARI ® in Estonia, Finland, Latvia, and Sweden is an important milestone for patients with prostate cancer, since it is vital that we continue to improve the choice of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals available to physicians to better diagnose and monitor prostate cancer. As we continue to redefine the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine, we are proud that the availability of PYLCLARI ® continues to grow and now covers eleven European countries.”

In countries across the Nordic and Baltic regions, prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men with around 25,000 new cases diagnosed regionally every year according to the European Cancer Information System. PYLCLARI® is being produced by Curium at its facilities in Helsinki, Finland – ensuring distribution to Estonia, Finland, Latvia, and Sweden.

In the U.S., Lantheus received approval for PYLARIFY® (Piflufolastat F 18 Injection) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2021. It is the #1 utilized PSMA PET agent in the U.S. market. The European rights were licensed by Curium from Progenics, a Lantheus company, in 2018.

Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name 'Curium' honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit

