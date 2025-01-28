(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Snapshot of the Military Unmanned Aerial vehicles (UAVs) technology in the military market during 2024-2032, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies with details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed.
Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As demand for UAS rises, the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2024 and 2032, reaching a cumulative value of more than US$65 billion. Advances in artificial intelligence, increased regional military budgets, and the growing necessity of unmanned systems in solving current warfare issues all contribute to growth.
Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) are reshaping the battlefield by providing military operations with precision, adaptability, and safety. These systems are critical to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare, and combat missions, increasing operational efficiency while reducing personnel dangers.
Increased geopolitical tensions and a shift toward advanced defence strategies highlight the growing importance of UAS in global military arsenals. These systems, which range from nano drones for tactical missions to high-altitude, long-endurance platforms for strategic surveillance, are propelling defence technology forward. The market is also seeing rapid improvements in AI-enabled autonomy, swarm technologies, and multi-role capabilities, which are reinforcing the importance of UAS in current military operations.
This study provides stakeholders with the necessary knowledge to manage the complicated and dynamic UAS market. From technology insights to geographical trends, this report lays out a strategy for capitalizing on opportunities in this changing sector. Whether you are a decision-maker, manufacturer, or investor, this research will help you understand and thrive in the future of military unmanned aircraft systems.
Covered in this study
Overview: Snapshot of the Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) technology in the military market during 2024-2032, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies. Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants. Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment. Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region. Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region. Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period. Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a SWOT analysis.
Reasons to buy
Gain insights into cutting-edge UAS technologies, including AI-enabled autonomy, swarm operations, and high-altitude, long-endurance platforms, and how these innovations are reshaping military strategies. Learn about the key drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities influencing the global UAS market, allowing you to navigate the complexities of this rapidly evolving sector. Understand how geopolitical factors, defence budgets, and modernization efforts in key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are shaping the adoption of military UAS. Evaluate the strategies, product offerings, and market positions of leading UAS manufacturers and emerging players to refine your competitive approach. Analyse potential risks such as cybersecurity threats and regulatory challenges, while identifying opportunities to innovate and invest in this dynamic market. Use detailed forecasts, segmentation analyses, and impact assessments to inform investment decisions, technology development, and business expansion plans. Leverage insights into dual-use technologies and emerging applications to explore opportunities in adjacent markets, such as homeland security and commercial drone sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Trends and Insights
1.2 Main Findings
1.3 Key Conclusions
2 Introduction
2.1 Scope
2.2 Definitions
2.3 Methodology
2.4 Who will benefit from this study?
3 Technologies and Developments
3.1 Technology overview
3.2 Types of Military UAVs
3.2.1 Nano UAVs
3.2.2 Combat UAVs
3.2.3 Surveillance & Reconnaissance UAVs
3.3 Emerging Applications in Military UAVs
3.3.1 Electronic Warfare & Jamming
3.3.2 Cybersecurity and Counter-Drone Measures
3.3.3 Sensors and Imaging Systems
3.3.4 Enhanced Battery & Propulsion systems
3.4 Manufacturing Innovations
3.4.1 Autonomous and Robotics in UAV production
3.4.2 3D printing
3.4.3 Materials & Lightweight Composites
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Military UAVs market volume distribution over forecast period by Region
4.3 Military UAVs in key regions
4.3.1 North America
4.3.2 European Union
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 Poland
4.3.5 Turkey
4.3.6 Russia
4.3.7 Ukraine
4.3.8 Australia
4.3.9 India
4.3.10 China
4.3.11 Rest of APAC
4.3.12 Israel
4.3.13 United Arab Emirates
4.3.14 Rest of ME & AF
4.3.15 Brazil
4.3.16 Rest of LA
5 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors
5.1 Market Segmentation
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Trends
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Challenges
6 Country Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 France
6.3 Poland
6.4 Italy
6.5 Russia
6.6 Ukraine
6.7 Spain
6.8 United Kingdom
6.9 Turkey
6.10 Australia
6.11 China
6.12 India
6.13 Japan
6.14 South Korea
6.15 Rest of APAC
6.16 Brazil
6.17 Colombia
7 Market Forecast to 2032 by Region
7.1 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market by Region overview
7.2 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) market Region by Class overview
7.2.1 North America market by Class overview
7.2.2 Europe market by Class overview
7.2.3 Asia-Pacific market by Class overview
7.2.4 Middle-East & Africa market by Class overview
7.2.5 Latin America market by Class overview
7.3 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) market Region by Type overview
7.4 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) market Region by End-User overview
8 Market Forecast to 2032 by Class
8.1 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market by Class overview
8.2 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) market Class by Region overview
8.2.1 Nano & Micro (Class I) market by Region overview
8.2.2 Mini (Class I) market by Region overview
8.2.3 Small (Class I) market by Region overview
8.2.4 Tactical (Class II) market by Region overview
8.2.5 Combat (Class II) market by Region overview
8.2.6 MALE/HALE (Class III) market by Region overview
8.3 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) market Class by Type overview
8.4 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) market Class by End-User overview
9 Market Forecast to 2032 by Type
9.1 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market by Type overview
9.2 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) market Type by Region overview
9.2.1 Fixed-Wing market by Region overview
9.2.2 Rotary Wing market by Region overview
9.2.3 Hybrid market by Region overview
9.2.4 Multicopter market by Region overview
9.3 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) market Type by Class overview
9.4 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) market Type by End-User overview
10 Market Forecast to 2032 by End-User
10.1 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market by End-User overview
10.2 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) market End-User by Region overview
10.2.1 Army market by Region overview
10.2.2 Air Force market by Region overview
10.2.3 Navy market by Region overview
10.2.4 Homeland Security market by Region overview
10.3 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) market End-User by Class overview
10.4 Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) market End-User by Type overview
11 Leading Companies
11.1 General Atomics
11.1.1 Introduction
11.1.2 Military UAVs - Products
11.1.3 Recent Developments and Contracts
11.1.4 SWOT Analysis
11.2 AeroVironment
11.3 Elbit Systems
11.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation
11.5 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
11.6 Airbus Defence and Space
11.7 Boeing
11.8 Baykar Tech
11.9 CASC - China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
12 Results and Conclusions
12.1 General
12.2 Contact us
12.3 Disclaimer
12.4 License
Appendix
Appendix A: Companies Mentioned
Appendix B: Abbreviations
Companies Featured
Adasi AeroVironment Airbus Airbus Defence & Space Alcoa Applied Materials Arconic Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Avibras BAE Systems Barfield Inc Baykar Makina Baykar Tech Bharat Electronics Limited BlueBird Aero Systems Boeing Bohemia Interactive Simulations China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) CIAC (Colombian Aerospace Industry Corporation) Dassault Aviation Delair Denel Dynamics DJI DroneMatrix EaglePicher Technologies EDGE Group Elbit Systems Embraer Farada Group Garuda Aerospace General Atomics Halcon Havelsan Hexel Corporation Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Huawei Hydra Technologies IdeaForge Infrabel Intel Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) L3Harris Technologies LabAir (Farada Subsidiary) Leonardo Lockhead Martin MBDA Naini Aeronautics NASA NewSpace Research and Technologies Northrop Grumman Corporation Nvidia Pakistan Aeronautical Complex PGZ (Polish Armaments Group) Qualcomm Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Raytheon Rheinmetall AG Safran Electronics & Defence Saft America Sichuan Tengden Technology Skydio Skydrone Robotics Spectrolab (Boeing Subsidiary) Tata Advanced Systems Limited Textron Systems Thales Toray Composite Materials Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) WB Group
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN28012025004107003653ID1109137378
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.