The global flexible plastic packaging industry is set to witness significant expansion, with sales projected to rise from USD 115.6 billion in 2025 to USD 181.2 billion by 2035, registering a steady CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. The market's value in 2024 stood at USD 111.8 billion, with a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 4.4% anticipated in 2025. Flexible packaging rescued the worldwide E-commerce business during the covid-19 pandemic, and post-pandemic demand for flexible packaging has skyrocketed. This shift has expanded the printing and packaging industry's business opportunities and growth. To provide environmentally friendly packaging solutions globally, an increasing number of manufacturers are engaging in and promoting the development of bio-based and sustainable flexible plastic packaging materials. As the demand for packaged food items rises, so does the use of flexible plastic packaging raw materials such as polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, and polyethylene. The demand for flexible plastic packaging is growing rapidly, driven by its lightweight nature, durability, cost-effectiveness, and ability to enhance product shelf life. Industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and e-commerce are increasingly adopting flexible packaging due to its superior barrier properties and convenience. The rise in online retail and changing consumer lifestyles have further fueled the need for flexible packaging solutions that ensure product safety and extended freshness. Additionally, innovations in packaging formats such as pouches, sachets, and wraps continue to gain traction as companies seek to differentiate their products and improve functionality. Looking ahead, sustainability will be a key focus in the flexible plastic packaging industry. The shift towards recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable materials is shaping the market as consumers and regulatory bodies push for environmentally friendly alternatives. Companies are investing in bio-based plastics and mono-material structures to enhance recyclability. Advances in digital printing and smart packaging technologies, including QR codes and RFID tracking, are also influencing the industry by improving traceability and customer engagement. Furthermore, the integration of automation and AI in manufacturing processes is expected to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and lower production costs. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Latin America, present significant growth opportunities due to rising disposable incomes and expanding retail sectors. Brands are also focusing on flexible packaging innovations that cater to single-serve and on-the-go consumption trends. As circular economy principles gain prominence, collaboration between manufacturers, recyclers, and policymakers will be crucial in shaping the future of the industry. In response to these evolving trends, companies that adopt sustainable practices, leverage technological advancements, and adapt to shifting consumer preferences will remain competitive in the flexible plastic packaging sector. Request Your Sample Report Copy . #5245502d47422d34313734 Dominance of Food & Beverage Industry in Flexible Plastic Packaging The food and beverage industry remains the primary driver of flexible plastic packaging demand, accounting for 58.3% of total sales. The preference for high-barrier films and Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) in fresh meat, frozen foods , and ready-to-eat meals has fueled this expansion. The beverage segment, particularly juices, dairy, and energy drinks, relies heavily on spouted pouches and shrink films for lightweight and portable solutions that meet evolving consumer preferences for convenience and sustainability. 3 Emerging Trends That Will Shift the Face of Flexible Packaging Eco-friendly solution and widespread use of bio-plastics in the packaging industry People are aware of climate change, and it influences consumer purchasing decisions. Non-biodegradable and single-use plastics have been banned in many emerging nations, and bioplastics are being developed. In January 2020, the Indian Institute of Technology invented a new type of bioplastic that is less expensive and stronger than high-density polythene. The Indian government is promoting the use of eco-friendly composite films, collapsible pouches, and bag-in-box packaging. Packaging design that is eye-catching and appealing Customers, according to a recent study, prefer brands that never fail to surprise them with their packaging. On auspicious occasions, for example, a jewelry company never fails to surprise its customers with creative packaging. The e-commerce market is thriving, particularly since the impact of Covid-19. People are spending more money on the internet. As a result, in order to retain customers, these brands are strategically focusing more on eye-catching packaging. Advanced Packaging Technologies Enhancing Shelf Life The adoption of MAP and Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP) is revolutionizing fresh and perishable food storage. These technologies extend shelf life significantly while preserving freshness, color, and texture. MAP manipulates gas composition inside packaging to slow degradation, benefiting products such as meats, seafood, and fresh fruits. VSP, in contrast, vacuum-seals products in a tight plastic film, offering enhanced presentation and protection-especially for premium products like seafood and deli meats. The increasing consumer demand for fresher, longer-lasting food is expected to drive further adoption of these advanced packaging solutions. E-Commerce and Online Food Delivery Accelerating Growth With the rapid expansion of e-commerce and online food delivery services like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub, the demand for flexible packaging solutions is at an all-time high. Pouches, films, and sachets provide optimal protection against moisture and contaminants, ensuring product safety during transportation. Flexible packaging's lightweight and space-efficient nature makes it an ideal solution for the growing demand for on-the-go and single-serve food products. As online food delivery continues to thrive, flexible plastic packaging will play a crucial role in supporting convenience-driven consumer habits. “Flexible plastic packaging is poised for sustained growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and the surge in e-commerce. The adoption of MAP and VSP is reshaping the food packaging landscape, while the industry continues to grapple with the cost barriers of bio-based alternatives. As leading corporations invest in sustainability, cost-effective solutions will be critical for market-wide adoption.” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI). Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: Country-Wise Insights

Country CAGR (2025-2035) Key Growth Driver USA 5.0% Growth in recyclable film packaging for frozen foods driven by sustainability efforts and online grocery shopping trends. Canada 3.5% Rising demand for lightweight, recyclable packaging in food and beverage sectors. Brazil 5.5% Expansion of flexible packaging in snacks and dairy, driven by urbanization and changing consumer habits. Argentina 4.0% Growth in flexible plastic packaging for dairy & frozen foods, fueled by increasing retail penetration. Germany 3.5% Adoption of recyclable pouch packaging for beverages, supported by Germany's VerpackG regulations and sustainability trends. China 6.5% Surge in e-commerce and food delivery packaging, with government backing for sustainable plastic solutions. India 7.0% Fastest growth due to demand for cost-effective, lightweight, and sustainable packaging, particularly in FMCG and retail.

Industry Trends in Flexible Plastic Packaging



Sustainable Packaging Demand – Rising preference for recyclable and bio-based plastics due to environmental concerns.

E-commerce Boom – Increased online shopping drives demand for lightweight and durable flexible packaging.

Advancements in Barrier Films – Development of high-barrier and mono-material films for extended product shelf life.

Smart Packaging Integration – Growth in QR codes, NFC, and freshness indicators for consumer engagement and traceability. Regulatory Compliance – Stricter packaging waste laws promoting circular economy initiatives and eco-friendly materials.



Business Growth Opportunities in Flexible Plastic Packaging



Expansion in Emerging Markets – High demand in India, China, and Brazil due to urbanization and retail growth.

Innovation in Recyclable Materials – Investing in mono-material and compostable films to meet sustainability goals.

Rise in Ready-to-Eat & Frozen Foods – Growth in convenience food packaging boosts flexible plastic packaging demand.

Customization & Smart Labeling – Offering personalized designs and trackable solutions for premium packaging. Adoption of Digital Printing – Cost-effective, high-quality printing solutions for brand differentiation and agility.



Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

