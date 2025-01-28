Bread Production In The US: 2024 Industry Market Research Report With 5 Year Forecasts - Key Sensitivities And Success Factors, Growth Rates, Key Players
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bread Production in the US - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Bread Production industry has been challenged by a bevy of factors, chief among them stagnant per capita wheat flour consumption. Changing consumer tastes and declining sales volumes for the industry's key product segments have hampered growth for the industry, shifting its major product mix. Though bread has long been a staple of the American diet, recent health trends have caused consumers to moderate their consumption of industry goods. Moreover, a shift in consumer preferences toward premium varieties of bread has narrowed the market for conventional bread products.
Over the five years to 2023, industry revenue will rise at a meek average annual rate of 0.2% to $52.9 billion, including growth of 0.3% during the current year. Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has engendered rising input costs and thus pressured profit margins, despite increasing product selling prices.
Operators in this industry manufacture fresh and frozen bread and other baked goods that include cakes, muffins and croissants but exclude cookies and crackers. Retail and commercial establishments then sell these products to downstream supermarkets, convenience stores and food-service providers. Many bakeries also sell their products directly to consumers.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
