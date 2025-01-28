(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Machinery in the US - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Machinery Manufacturing industry sells the equipment necessary to manipulate silicon on an atomic level and produce computer chips. Following oscillating consumer sentiment, projected outcomes for the tiny semiconductor machinery manufacturing industry reversed multiple times in a year. A

lthough operators were damaged by employee lockdowns across Asia in the early days of COVID-19, raw income was boosted throughout the pandemic, increasing 25.6% in 2020 alone due to the unprecedented demand for electronics. Trends continued in 2021, driven by improving economic conditions and record prices for semiconductor components combined with federal government support to mitigate the global chip shortage. Semiconductor manufacturers also dealt with numerous disasters which kept prices higher for longer.

Finally, aggressive monetary policy, rampant inflation and nationalization of semiconductor development pushed demand back 15.3% in 2023, leaving it to rest at $27.6 billion and a profit margin of 6.8%. Overall, the period's challenges cut the industry's size 0.9% annually.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



Tokyo Electron Ltd

Asml Holding Nv Applied Materials Inc.

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

