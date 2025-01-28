(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auto Parts Wholesaling in the US - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Revenue for the Auto Parts Wholesaling industry has grown at an estimated CAGR of 1.4% to $266.8 billion over the five years to 2023, including 1.0% growth in 2023 alone, as the number of motor vehicle registrations and per capita disposable income both rise. Amid widespread stay-at-home orders, unemployment spiked in 2020, discouraging consumers from making large purchases, including automobiles.

However, while some consumers are driving less due to working from home, demand for auto parts has rebounded along with vehicle registrations. Still, industry profit, measured as earnings before interest and taxes, has fallen as wholesalers haven't been fully able to pass along rising costs. This industry comprises operators that sell automotive parts wholesale to automobile manufacturers, automotive parts retailers and auto service providers. Sales of new tires and tubes are not included.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



General Dynamics Corporation

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. BAE Systems Plc

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

