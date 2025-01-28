Dating Services In Canada Market Report 2024: Competitive Landscape, Key Stats, Current Performance, Industry Outlook
The "Dating Services in Canada - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Dating Services industry in Canada has struggled slightly over the five years to 2023, despite a growing number of Canadians using the internet to find love. The proliferation of broadband internet connections and greater cultural legitimacy surrounding online dating have helped the industry take positive strides in expanding after the pandemic.
Further, companies that are able to take advantage of rising smartphone adoption in Canada have been highly successful, with many operators offering services exclusively through mobile apps. Consumers are increasingly accessing mobile dating applications through their smartphones as functionality and connection speeds improve. However, industry revenue has declined at a CAGR of 0.3% to $158.9 million over the five years to 2023, including an estimated 1.7% jump in 2023 alone.
The Dating Services industry in Canada helps clients pursue romantic relationships, usually via mobile telephones, the internet and magazines and newspapers. Industry operators also organize events, such as speed dating. This industry does not include social networking websites.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
