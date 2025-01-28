US Hunting & Trapping Industry Report 2024: Market At A Glance, Competitive Landscape, Key Stats, Operating Conditions
Date
1/28/2025 4:16:05 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hunting & Trapping in the US - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Hunting and Trapping industry is composed of recreational hunting, game and fishing preserves that customers pay to use, as well as commercial fur trappers. Most commercial hunting activities have been illegal since the passage of the Lacey Act of 1900, and therefore, commercial hunting activity accounts for a negligible component of industry activity. Over the past few years, industry operators have struggled with growing disinterest from consumers and negative social stigma.
Revenue has declined at a CAGR of 0.2% to $923.9 million over the five years to 2023. Due to an increase in per capita income and decrease in the price of feed, 2.4% growth is expected in 2023. Industry profit has contracted over the past five years as wage costs have risen. This industry includes commercial trappers, commercial game preserves, hunting preserves, fishing preserves and game propagation companies.
Hunting with the intent to sell animal carcasses is illegal according to federal law. Exceptions include the hunting of reptiles, amphibians and fish, as well as the sale of antlers, hides and other specific animal parts obtained via hunting.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit
