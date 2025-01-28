L&T to Build Uzbekistan's First AI-enabled Data Centre

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 28,2025: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has received a significant* order to build Uzbekistan's first AI-enabled and sustainable 10-Megawatt data centre in Tashkent.

The project will set new standards for data centre infrastructure in the region, combining cutting-edge technology with a strong commitment to sustainability.



L&T will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction of this new-age Data Centre equipped with advanced AI capabilities to power the next generation AI applications, minimise environmental impact and maximise energy efficiency. The data centre will be equipped with robust security measures to protect sensitive data using cutting-edge security technologies.



Commenting on this, Mr M V Satish, Member of Executive Committee & Advisor to the CMD, L&T, said: “It is indeed a matter of great pride that L&T Buildings & Factories vertical will be executing this AI-enabled and sustainable data centre in Tashkent. This underscores the expertise of L&T in executing complex and unique projects across the glob”.”





