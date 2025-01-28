OMIC Investors Have The Opportunity To Join Investigation Of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Singular Genomics Systems, ("Singular Genomics" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: OMIC ) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

The investigation focuses on determining if the Singular Genomics board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders. Singular Genomics announced on December 23, 2024, that it "has entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. will acquire Singular Genomics in an all-cash transaction for $20.00 per share."

