Juniper Networks Announces Juniper Partner Advantage 2025 to Accelerate Partner Growth and Profitability

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - January 28, 2025 – Juniper Networks®, (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, today announced the latest evolution of its Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) program, for 2025. The program is designed to provide partners with the resources, support and strategic guidance to expand opportunities and boost profitability.

"JPA 2025 is a testament to our ongoing commitment to support partners to seize opportunities and achieve transformative growth, ultimately delivering customer satisfaction and success," said Gordon Mackintosh, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Channel and Commercial Sales, Juniper Networks. "This is the year to invest boldly, as market trends align with unprecedented demand for AI-native solutions, seamless connectivity and advanced data center capabilities. By fostering collaboration and driving innovation, JPA 2025 accelerates our partners' ability to deliver exceptional outcomes, positioning them to lead in a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape."

Key Highlights of JPA 2025

Driving Growth Through Accelerated Success: Juniper helps partners unlock greater growth by enhancing cross-selling opportunities across its solutions and services. New onboarding processes equipped with self-service tools and dashboards ensure faster adoption of Juniper practices and technology, enabling faster profitability for partners.

Enabling Predictable Profitability: Partners can obtain rewards through a points-based Seller Rewards Program, integrated with the Champions community. Additional financial benefits include exclusive discounts on Juniper products, deal registration incentives and investment funds for partners to achieve new growth opportunities. Further simplified and consistent program structure enables long-term profitability while reducing operational complexity for partners.

Building Collaboration for Mutual Success: Juniper fosters stronger partnerships through its Elite Plus Program, offering personalized annual business plans to strengthen collaboration and mutual accountability. This structured approach fueled a 38 percent year-over-year growth in product and services sales, with further automation set to accelerate growth in 2025. The Champions Community expands opportunities for partner sellers, marketers and technical professionals to engage in training, development and networking. With nearly 7,000 champions, these experts apply their technical expertise to drive innovation, enhance collaboration, and deliver impactful results. Managed Network Providers benefit from expanded pricing programs, tailored incentives and self-service resources.

Additionally, Juniper Partner Service Programs empower partners to maximize the potential of their support services. Whether focused on reselling Juniper Care or developing a comprehensive practice for delivering Level 1 and Level 2 support services, these programs are designed to align with diverse business needs and drive added profitability through Service Incentive Rewards Programs.

Supporting Quotes:

"Juniper’s Managed Network Provider program equips us to extend our reach across the rapidly growing managed network services market. With highly profitable services, zero-touch deployment, zero downtime and a 100 percent open API and microservices cloud architecture, we are aiming to deliver exceptional value to our customers whilst driving sustainable growth for our business."

Cameron Quilty, Chief Revenue Officer, Orro Group

"We expect Juniper to play an even larger role in driving success for our business and delivering value to our customers in 2025. With Juniper’s forward-thinking strategy and commitment to innovation, I am genuinely excited about the opportunities ahead and confident that the future holds even greater achievements for both our partnership and the customers we serve."





