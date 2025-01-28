Pharma and health care industries take deliberate steps, not leaps, toward AI innovation and digital transformation

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) In 2025, the trajectory is clear: Health care and life sciences are steadily laying the groundwork for sustained transformation and innovation. There will be no sudden disruption, no major pivot, yet focused efforts to build agile, resilient organizations. SAS predicts this year will be defined by continued integration of health systems, modernization of technology, and an increasingly active role of patients and consumers in directing their care in industries shaped by regulation and public trust.

Health care and life sciences experts from global data and AI leader SAS shared their thoughts on the current and future state of the industries.

Targeted AI applications drive expanded AI usage.

Health care organizations and pharmaceutical companies will explore new ways to implement AI-driven insights at every level, from patient care personalization to faster drug development cycles, with a focus on expanded use of AI in targeted areas of the ecosystem. As AI proves its own value in a variety of ecosystem-specific settings, we expect to see increased governance and directives for the use of AI from CIOs, CTOs, regulators and industry leaders in the form of company-specific AI playbooks.





