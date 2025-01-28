RPost Unveils First-Ever AI Security Agent for Intelligent Content Protection

(MENAFN- RPost) RPost, a global leader in AI-infused information security, digital transaction management, and compliance solutions, has introduced the world’s first AI Security Agent. This breakthrough innovation, building on OpenAI and Nvidia’s vision for 2025 as the ‘year of AI Agents,’ offers a proactive defense against threats by detecting, preventing, and neutralizing data leaks in real time.



RPost’s AI-powered Intelligent Content Security is embedded into its RMail, RDocs, and RSign platforms, ensuring automated leak prevention, phishing protection, and ransomware defense. The AI Auto-Lock™ agent, backed by Eavesdropping™ AI and the AI Defense™ dashboard, continuously analyzes metadata, stops exfiltration attempts, and secures sensitive communications. These patented and patent-pending technologies redefine cybersecurity, giving businesses 24/7 protection against evolving cyber threats.



