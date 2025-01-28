Arabian Healthcare Group Announces Strategic Master Plan 2027 for RAK Healthcare Expansion

(MENAFN- Pulse 360 PR and Communication Consultancy) 27 January 2025, Dubai, UAE - Arabian Healthcare Group (AHG), a leading healthcare provider in the region and the parent company of RAK Hospital, has announced its ambitious Master Strategic Plan 2027. Developed in collaboration with CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest hospital systems in the United States, the plan aims to meet the growing healthcare needs of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) as the emirate rolls out mandatory health insurance this year. Key initiatives include the construction of a new 209-bed multispecialty Greenfield hospital and the expansion of Urgent Care community clinics, inspired by CommonSpirit Health's successful model in the United States. These efforts will ensure accessible, high-quality care across the emirates.

The strategic plan is designed to address the healthcare needs of all segments of society. Both the new and existing Hospitals are carefully crafted to cater to individuals across a range of insurance plans, from low to mid-tier and premium coverage. Once the new hospital opens, the current RAK Hospital will primarily focus on serving those with mid- to lower-tier insurance, while the new hospital will concentrate on providing specialized care for individuals with premium insurance coverage. Additionally, the expanded network of Urgent Care clinics will be strategically located to deliver efficient, personalized care tailored to the unique needs of local populations, ensuring accessible healthcare options for all residents.

The new hospital will be strategically located along the E311 - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing easy access to neighboring districts and emirates. The 41,767-square-meter facility is set to open in Q3 2027 and will incorporate cutting-edge technologies, including IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, to enhance patient care and streamline operational efficiency. The hospital will feature dedicated zones for inpatient, outpatient, and emergency services, underpinned by sustainable infrastructure with solar power provisions and room for future expansion. Advanced systems will optimize patient flow, enable real-time asset tracking, and elevate the overall healthcare experience.

In addition to the new hospital, AHG will expand its network of Urgent Care community clinics to offer immediate, non-emergency healthcare services for illnesses or injuries that require prompt attention. These new clinics will follow a hub-and-spoke model, connecting with the hospital network and offering convenient care options in various parts of Ras Al Khaimah. New locations will include Al Dhait, Al Maried, and Al Ghail, along with the relocation of the existing clinic in Al Hamra to a larger, more advanced facility. These clinics are designed to meet the needs of RAK's diverse population, including both Emiratis and expats, by providing services such as routine check-ups, gynecology, pediatric care, dental services, and dermatology.

Open 24/7 for urgent care, these clinics will address minor emergencies and ensure accessible care options closer to home for residents. For more specialized treatments, patients will be seamlessly transferred to the new hospital, ensuring continuity and coordination of care.

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, CEO of Arabian Healthcare Group and Executive Director of RAK Hospital commented: "Our mission is to provide comprehensive healthcare services to all segments of society in Ras Al Khaimah—encompassing primary, secondary, tertiary, preventive care, and wellness. With the implementation of mandatory health insurance, we recognize both the increased demand for healthcare services and the opportunity to enhance our offerings. Ras Al Khaimah has been our home for the past 17 years, during which we have built a solid reputation and earned the trust of local and international patients.

The new hospital will be transformational, integrating AI and automation across all operational aspects—from patient admissions to diagnostics and post-treatment care. We also plan to expand our wellness programs, incorporate advanced diagnostic technologies, and leverage digital platforms to improve patient accessibility and convenience. Through these efforts, we aim to set new benchmarks for healthcare delivery—not just in the UAE but beyond.

It marks a pivotal milestone in our journey, enabling us to also enhance our capabilities in medical tourism, chronic disease management, and preventive healthcare. By collaborating with global partners, we aim to bring world-class practices to the UAE, ensuring that our patients receive care comparable to the best available globally.”

Concluding, Dr. Ashendu Pandey, CEO of RAK Hospital, stated, “This expansion goes beyond increasing capacity; it embodies our unwavering commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology, world-class infrastructure, and enhanced accessibility. Our mission is to establish RAK Hospital as a regional leader in healthcare, offering exceptional clinical care alongside unmatched comfort and hospitality providing exceptional care to each segment of the society.

Additionally, our Urgent care clinics will play a transformative role in healthcare delivery by bridging gaps in accessibility and providing swift, cost-effective treatment for non-emergency needs. By alleviating the strain on emergency rooms and offering extended hours, these clinics aim to empower communities with prompt, reliable care, ensuring no one is left without timely medical attention.”

With a dedication to excellence and a focus on patient-centered care, AHG, in collaboration with CommonSpirit Health, strives to establish itself as the leading healthcare provider in RAK. The partnership aims to enhance accessibility and convenience, ensuring quality healthcare services for the entire community.





