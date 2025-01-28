Union Properties achieves total of AED 1.3 billion in plot sales, demonstrating strong growth and market position

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, January 28, 2025: Union Properties PJSC (“Union Properties” or the “Company”) (DFM symbol: UPP), sold over AED 1.3 billion worth of plots, since the announcement of its 5-year turnaround strategy in April 2023, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s growth journey.



This impressive sales figure underscores the Company’s success in achieving its declared plans. By leveraging market trends and optimising portfolio performance, Union Properties continues to hit its milestones in accordance with its 5-year strategic plans to create value for its shareholders.



Eng. Amer Khansaheb, CEO and Board Member of Union Properties, commented on the achievement, stating: “This landmark achievement is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our ability to execute a forward-thinking strategy in a competitive market. Furthermore, this milestone also reflects our growing financial strength and enhanced liquidity position. Thanks to our turn-around strategy, our performance has significantly improved over the years, as a result of which we have been able to bring down our debts. At Union Properties, we remain committed to sustainability and long-term value creation. This achievement is a key milestone in our strategic growth plan and aligns with our broader initiatives to enhance operational efficiency, diversify our offerings and drive sustainable growth.”



Union Properties constantly strives to meet the dynamic demands of the market while ensuring that its portfolio remains both diverse and high value. As the Company continues to advance its strategic objectives, this milestone indicates its ability to adapt and thrive in the competitive Real Estate landscape.







MENAFN28012025003685011158ID1109136989