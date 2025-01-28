عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Disclosure Of AS Tallinna Vesi's Results In 2025


1/28/2025 3:01:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025, the results of the Company will be disclosed on the following dates:

6 February 2025 Q4 results for 2024 and preliminary unaudited results for 2024

24 April 2025 Q1 financial results for 2025 and audited results for 2024, dividend proposal and the agenda of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

31 July 2025 Q2 financial results for 2025

30 October 2025 Q3 financial results for 2025

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders is planned for 22 May 2025.


Taavi Gröön
AS Tallinna Vesi
Chief Financial Officer
(+372) 62 62 200


MENAFN28012025004107003653ID1109136884


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search