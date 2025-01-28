Fleet update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Antwerp, Belgium, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB.TECH NV (“CMBT”, or“the Company”) (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext: CMBT) has sold different vessels, generating a capital gain of 46.52 million USD in total.

has sold the Suezmax Cap Lara (2007, 158,826 dwt). The sale will generate a capital gain of 18.77 million USD. The vessel will be delivered to the new owner during the first quarter of 2025.

The VLCC Alsace (2012 – 299,999 DWT) has successfully been delivered to its new owner. A capital gain of approximately USD 27.5 million will be booked in Q1 2025.

Windcat

The Windcat 6 has also been sold, after 18 years of service. The sale will generate a capital gain of 0.25 million USD. The vessel will be delivered to its new owner at the end of January 2025.

Announcement Q4 2024 results – 27 February 2025

About

(all capitals) is a diversified and future-proof maritime group. We own and operate more than 160 seagoing vessels: crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, container ships, chemical tankers, offshore wind vessels, tugboats and ferries. We also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers.

The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia, United States and Africa.

is listed on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE under the ticker symbol CMBT.

More information can be found at

