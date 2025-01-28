عربي


Africa Oil Corp.


1/28/2025 2:23:15 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Africa Oil Corp. : Has repurchased a total of 658,200 Africa Oil common shares during the period of January20, 2025 to January24, 2025 under the previously announced share buyback program. Africa Oil Corp. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $1.91.

MENAFN28012025000212011056ID1109136483


Baystreet.ca

