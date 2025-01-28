Russian, Azerbaijani Officials Discuss Plane Crash Near Aktau
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijan's
Ambassador to Moscow Rahman Mustafayev discussed the tragic crash
of an "Azerbaijan Airlines" plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews
reports, citing a statement issued by the Russian Foreign
Ministry.
The statement emphasizes the necessity of completing an official
investigation to clarify all circumstances of the tragedy and
publishing its results.
This investigation is crucial to understanding the events that
led to the crash and ensuring accountability. To recall, the
Embraer 190AR belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines was damaged by air
defense missiles in Grozny while attempting to land at the airport.
Following the damage, the plane was diverted to Aktau, Kazakhstan,
where it crashed.
Thanks to the heroism and professionalism of the pilots, 29
people survived the incident, while tragically, 38 people,
including the pilots, lost their lives. This harrowing event has
left a significant impact on the families of the victims and the
broader community.
Despite the severity of the incident, Russia has not yet taken
responsibility and has deflected questions regarding the
circumstances of the crash. This has led to increasing calls for
transparency and accountability from both Azerbaijan and the
international community.
The completion of the official investigation and the publication
of its results are vital steps towards justice for the victims and
their families. It is hoped that the investigation will shed light
on the causes of the crash and prevent such tragedies in the
future.
