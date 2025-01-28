Russian, Azerbaijani Officials Discuss Plane Crash Near Aktau

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russian Deputy Foreign Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Moscow Rahman Mustafayev discussed the tragic crash of an "Azerbaijan Airlines" plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The statement emphasizes the necessity of completing an official investigation to clarify all circumstances of the tragedy and publishing its results.

This investigation is crucial to understanding the events that led to the crash and ensuring accountability. To recall, the Embraer 190AR belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines was damaged by air defense missiles in Grozny while attempting to land at the airport. Following the damage, the plane was diverted to Aktau, Kazakhstan, where it crashed.

Thanks to the heroism and professionalism of the pilots, 29 people survived the incident, while tragically, 38 people, including the pilots, lost their lives. This harrowing event has left a significant impact on the families of the victims and the broader community.

Despite the severity of the incident, Russia has not yet taken responsibility and has deflected questions regarding the circumstances of the crash. This has led to increasing calls for transparency and accountability from both Azerbaijan and the international community.

The completion of the official investigation and the publication of its results are vital steps towards justice for the victims and their families. It is hoped that the investigation will shed light on the causes of the crash and prevent such tragedies in the future.