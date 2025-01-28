US Senate Approves Scott Bessent As Pres. Trump's Treasury Secretary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- The US Senate approved the nomination of Scott Bessent, to serve as President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary.

He was confirmed on a 68-to-29 vote, with 16 Democrats in favor of making him the nation's 79th treasury secretary.

During his confirmation hearing, Bessent said he would unleash a new economic "golden age" for the American by implementing pro-growth regulatory policies, reducing taxes and boosting American production.

Since assumed office, Bessent is the fifth nominee to be Senate-approved following Secretary of State, Defense Secretary and Homeland Security Secretary. (end)

