US Senate Approves Scott Bessent As Pres. Trump's Treasury Secretary
1/28/2025 2:05:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- The US Senate approved the nomination of Scott Bessent, to serve as President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary.
He was confirmed on a 68-to-29 vote, with 16 Democrats voting in favor of making him the nation's 79th treasury secretary.
During his confirmation hearing, Bessent said he would unleash a new economic "golden age" for the American Economy by implementing pro-growth regulatory policies, reducing taxes and boosting American energy production.
Since trump assumed office, Bessent is the fifth nominee to be Senate-approved following Secretary of State, Defense Secretary and Homeland Security Secretary. (end)
