Biomarkers Market Set To Surge To $134.2 Billion By 2033 At A 11.2% CAGR Qiagen N.V, Siemens AG, Merck Kgaa, Agilent

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What is the size of the biomarker in the world?According to the report, the global biomarkers market size was valued at $46.4 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $134.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample of the Report –Biomarkers are measurable indicators that serve as objectifiable and quantifiable signs of biological processes, states, or responses to therapeutic interventions within an organism. They play a crucial role in the field of healthcare, such as in aiding in disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring treatment efficacy. Moreover, biomarkers facilitate the development and evaluation of new drugs and therapies by enabling researchers to measure their impact on biological systems.In addition, the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the biomarkers industry. According to a 2023 report by the National Library of Medicine, it was reported that biomarkers exploration is essential in detecting diseases as it helps predict, diagnose, identify, treat diseases, and understand disease processes.Biomarkers Statistics:Disease diagnosis segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period and is one of the major biomarkers market trends.The assay development segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The high development cost of biomarkers stands as a significant restraint for the growth of the biomarkers market.Furthermore, favorable government initiatives and research grants play a pivotal role in driving advancements within the biomarkers market forecast. Governments across the globe are increasingly recognizing the importance of biomarkers in revolutionizing personalized medicine and enhancing early disease detection. By allocating substantial funding and resources, these initiatives stimulate collaborative research efforts among academic institutions, healthcare organizations, and private enterprises. For instance, the U.S. government provides the NINDS Biomarker Program, which is focused on improving the quality and efficiency of neurotherapeutic clinical research by supporting rigorous biomarker development and validation. This program offers funding opportunities through various mechanisms such as R61/R33 grants for exploratory projects, U01/U44 cooperative agreements for analytical & clinical validation, and SBIR Fast Track grants. The favorable government initiatives have contributed significantly to the R&D initiatives in biomarker technology. Thus, the favorable government initiatives is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market.Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights:Market Segmentation:The biomarkers market can be segmented based on various criteria, including:Type of Biomarker:Protein BiomarkersGenetic Biomarkers (DNA, RNA, microRNA)Metabolic BiomarkersImaging BiomarkersCellular BiomarkersOther Biomarkers (e.g., epigenetic biomarkers, circulating tumor cells)Application:Disease Diagnosis (e.g., cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders)Drug Discovery and DevelopmentPersonalized MedicineRisk Assessment and PredictionPrognostic and Predictive BiomarkersTherapeutic MonitoringOther Applications (e.g., environmental monitoring, agriculture)End User:Hospitals and ClinicsDiagnostic LaboratoriesPharmaceutical and Biotechnology CompaniesAcademic and Research InstitutesContract Research Organizations (CROs)Other End UsersTechnology:Immunoassays (ELISA, Western blotting, multiplex assays)Molecular Assays (PCR, next-generation sequencing)Imaging Technologies (PET, MRI, CT)Mass SpectrometryFlow CytometryOther TechnologiesDisease Area:OncologyCardiovascular DiseasesNeurological DisordersInfectious DiseasesAutoimmune DisordersMetabolic DisordersOther Disease AreasGeography:North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaKey Player Analysis:F. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Revvity, Inc.
Qiagen N.V
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Siemens AG
Merck KGaA
GE Healthcare
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Abbott Laboratories AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

