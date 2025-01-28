Abdullah Alasqah Appointed to Spearhead Leadership of GBS

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 27 January 2025: Gulf Business Solutions (GBS), the leading information and solutions provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced the appointment of Abdullah Alasqah. This strategic appointment underscores GBS’s commitment to advancing its capabilities in critical growth areas such as cybersecurity consultancy and services, cloud solutions, managed IT services, and IoT.

With over two decades of experience in the IT industry, Abdullah brings a proven track record of success in digital transformation, strategic leadership, and business development to GBS. His expertise spans telecommunications, government, and enterprise sectors, with a focus on driving innovation and delivering value. He has also led sales and operations with leading multinationals, further enriching his extensive industry knowledge.

Prior to joining the company, Abdullah played a pivotal role at STC, Saudi Telecom Company, and headed digital transformation initiatives for the Ministry of Finance and other government entities under Saudi Vision 2030. In his new role, he will focus on enhancing the company’s portfolio in critical growth areas, positioning GBS as a key technology enabler in Saudi Arabia.

Reflecting on his new leadership appointment, Abdullah Alasqah said: “It is an honor to join GBS at such an exciting time. As organizations in Saudi Arabia accelerate their technological advancement, we are positioned to deliver future-ready solutions across the Kingdom. My mission is to further expand our capabilities and help our clients to achieve their goals in an increasingly dynamic landscape.”

Building on its progressive legacy, GBS continues to enable organizations to transition to a digitalized business environment, offering innovative solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global technology providers. Abdullah’s appointment marks a significant step in GBS’s journey toward empowering businesses in Saudi Arabia and beyond.





