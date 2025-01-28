Polyurethane Additives Market Estimation Worth USD 5.52 Billion By 2030 Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polyurethane Additives

Global Polyurethane Additives Include - BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, Kao Corporation

- Exactitude Consultancy

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A newly released report on the Polyurethane Additives Market 2025" provides a comprehensive view of the with market insights on the competitive scenarios and market segments with complete representation through graphs, tables, and charts to study the market easy to use and compare the numbers and user-friendly. The Polyurethane Additives Market research report is the hub of market information, which precisely expounds on critical challenges and future market growth prospects. Also, The research study provides a complete qualitative and quantitative analysis to help shareholders obtain a thorough grasp of the Polyurethane Additives Market and its crucial dynamics. Moreover, The report provides a professional in-depth examination of the Polyurethane Additives Market's current scenario, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and growth are among the market data assessed and re-validation in the research. The report will also cover key agreements, collaborations, and global partnerships soon to change the dynamics of the market on a global scale.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (ポリウレタン添加剤市場), Korea (폴리우레탄 첨가제 시장), china (聚氨酯添加剂市场), French (Marché des additifs pour polyuréthane), German (Markt für Polyurethan-Additive), and Italy (Mercato degli additivi per poliuretano), etc.

The global polyurethane additives market is expected to grow at 5.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 5.52 billion by 2030 from USD 3.5 billion in 2023.

The Key Players Profiled in this report include

BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, Kao Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Momentive, The Dow Chemical Company, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Suzhou Xiangyuan Special Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Market Segment and Sub Segment:

Polyurethane Additives Market by Type

Surfactants

Catalyst

Fillers

Flame Retardant

Others

Polyurethane Additives Market by Application

Foam

Adhesives and Sealants

Coatings

Elastomers

Binders

Polyurethane Additives Market by End User

Furniture

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Construction

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

– Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

– North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

– South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Highlights of the Report:

For the period 2025-2033, accurate market size and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) predictions are provided.

Exploration and in-depth evaluation of growth potential in major segments and geographical areas.

Company profiles of the top players in the global Market are provided in detail.

Comprehensive investigation of innovation and other market developments in the global Market.

Industry value chain and supply chain analysis that is dependable.

A thorough examination of the most significant growth drivers, limitations, obstacles, and future prospects is provided.

Key Findings of the Study

By Component, the hardware segment dominated the Polyurethane Additives market in 2025. However, the software segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the non-invasive segment accounted for the highest revenue of Polyurethane Additives market in 2025; however, the Invasive segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the healthcare segment generated the highest revenue in 2025. However, the smart home control segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

Region wise, the Polyurethane Additives market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

✔ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Polyurethane Additives Market.

✔ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

✔ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Polyurethane Additives Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

✔ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offerings in developed and emerging markets.

✔ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

✔ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

