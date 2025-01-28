Coconut Butter Market May Set New Growth Story Hallstar, Bali Nutra, Maranatha, United Foods India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global coconut butter size was valued at $986.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.The main factors influencing the global coconut butter market are the growing usage of coconut butter in the cosmetics and personal care industry, the growing expansion of the retail industry, the rising use of coconut butter in cooking, the growing demand for organic coconut butter, and the growing large number of private label brands.Request Sample Report:The fresh pulp of a mature coconut is drained and unsweetened before being crushed into coconut butter, a semi-solid white creamy paste. It is offered for sale as a hard, white block that can be kept at room temperature. There are 100 calories in a 1 tablespoon (14.000g) serving size of coconut butter. The calorie breakdown is 81% fat, 14% carbs, and 4% protein.Coconut butter improves athletic performance, metabolism, gastrointestinal consistency, feeling fuller for longer, energy levels, and blood sugar regulation. Increased immunity, the destruction of dangerous bacteria, viruses, and fungi, lowered cholesterol, disease prevention, and virus defense are all benefits of coconut butter. In addition, coconut butter promotes hair growth, dandruff prevention, and weight loss.Buy Now and Get Discount : /purchase-optionsThe global coconut butter market is analyzed on the basis of nature, end user, distribution channel, and region.On the basis of nature, the coconut butter industry is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Among these, the conventional segment occupied the major coconut butter market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Chemical fertilizers are used by farmers in conventional farming to promote plant growth. Pesticides and chemical herbicides are used in traditional food production, including conventional coconut butter. These kinds of products are low in price compared to organic products, leading to the rise in demand for conventional coconut products at a rapid pace. These coconut butter market trends are offering coconut butter market opportunity globally.The region that dominated the global coconut butter market in 2021 was Asia-Pacific, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the coconut butter market forecast period. The expansion of the regional market is due to factors including the enormous demand for coconut oil from developed nations, the increase in coconut production by major plantations, and the huge domestic consumption of coconut butter. In addition, due to growth in knowledge of the benefits of coconuts among customers and increased use of coconut products among residents, the regional market is predicted to rise with promising prospects. Asia has also been the largest consumer of coconut products, due to the presence of tropical regions and coconut production is an extremely popular occupation and source of income.For Purchase Enquiry:The coconut butter market growth has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Purchasing habits of the consumers eventually shifted. Since they were so concerned with their health and followed a healthy diet to ward off viral attacks, most consumers favored natural and organic products over those made of chemicals. Even though coconut products are strong and anti-microbial, people were still ingesting them. As a result, the market has benefited from the uncertainty brought on by fiscal year 2021 due to the rise in coconut butter market demand.The major players analyzed for the global coconut butter industry are ANDY ALBAO CORPORATION, Asia Botanicals Sdn. Bhd, Bali Nutra, Ceylon Coconut Company, Dhatu Organics & Naturals, Hallstar Innovations Corp., MaraNatha, Nutretiaa Industries, Phildesco Inc., and United Foods India.Connect to Analyst:Trending Reports:Global Cultured Buttermilk MarketGlobal Lactose Free Butter MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

