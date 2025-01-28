Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 15 Crore Pilgrims Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 28 (IANS) The Maha Kumbh, one of the most sacred festivals in Hinduism, is underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with over 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

The festival, celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm, began on January 13 with the 'Pavitra Snan' and will conclude on February 26, Maha Shivratri.

Key upcoming dates for holy dips include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Magh Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivratri). As 'Mauni Amavasya' approaches, the fervour continues to draw thousands of devotees, undeterred by the severe cold.

Pilgrims from across the country have expressed their spiritual joy and appreciation for the arrangements made by the authorities.

Pooja Chauhan, a devotee from Jalandhar, shared her experience with IANS, saying, "We are mesmerised by coming here. People are immersed in spirituality. Despite the crowd, our 'snan' went smoothly. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; everyone should come here."

"Now it is time for Satyug, and hence everyone is moving towards spirituality," she added.

A devotee from Mumbai described the arrangements as exemplary, stating, "The police have made extensive arrangements at the railway station and ghats to avoid any problems. Food arrangements are in place at many locations. Despite large crowds, we completed our darshan in just two hours."

A pilgrim from Ahmedabad compared the current arrangements to previous years, saying, "I came here during Mulayam Singh Yadav's tenure, but caste-centric politics affected the organisation then. This time, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the arrangements are excellent."

Anoop Mishra from Lucknow echoed this sentiment and told IANS, "The arrangements are very nice. We took the holy dip at Sangam and visited Hanuman Garhi without any issues. It is all because of PM Modi and CM Yogi."

The administration has meticulously planned the event, ensuring that Sanatan Dharma customs are upheld while maintaining discipline and efficiency.

This seamless coordination has contributed to the overwhelming success of the festival, allowing millions to partake in its spiritual significance.

As the Maha Kumbh continues, the confluence of faith, tradition, and meticulous planning at Triveni Sangam stands as a testament to India's rich cultural heritage and unity.