Tragedy In Delhi: Four-Storey Building Collapse In Burari Leaves Two Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Girl

Two people have died in the four-storey building collapse in north Delhi's Burari area, said on Tuesday.

The deceased include a 7-year-old girl and an 18-year-old, according to a report by LiveHindustan.

“The newly constructed building near Oscar Public School crashed on Monday evening. So far, 12 people have been rescued”, they said, as reported by PTI.

The rescue operations are being carried out by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

A person whose relatives are being rescued, told ANI,“...I received information that around 8 people are admitted to the hospital. When I went to the hospital, I could not find my brother, so I came here. I have been here since the last night but my brother has not been rescued till now...Two of my relatives are stuck here...”

The four-storey building collapsed at approximately 6:30 pm in Kaushik Enclave, Burari on Monday. Police said that they received a call regarding the incident at 6:58 pm.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi assured people that all possible help will be extended to the affected people, and ordered the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations for the people feared trapped.

The Delhi Police, in a statement issued on Monday night, said they received information about the collapse at around 7 pm. It was a new construction spread in a 200 square yards area, it said.

Giving her assurance, the CM posted on X,“This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations. All possible help will be provided to the affected people.”