'Can't Tear Me Down': Snoop Dogg Claps Back, Says He's '100% Black' Amid Donald Trump Inauguration Backlash

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Snoop Dogg isn't one to shy away from shutting down crtics and speaking his truth, and this time is no different. The rap legend, and former Donald critic, has addressed the backlash surrounding his performance at Donald Trump's inauguration with a“Still a 100% black” as he shut down the 'hate' saying,“you can't tear me down”.

Snoop's performed in Washington, DC, on January 17 at the Ball for one of Donald Trump's pre-inauguration festivities.

Following his performance, the legendary lost a significant number of followers on social media- more than 500,000 on Instagram and nearly 20,000 on X. Netizens deemed him as a“sell out” and claimed that they have“lost all respect” for him.

In an Instagram live on Sunday, which the rapper later posted to the main page of his account, Snopp Dogg, 53, spoke about“all the hate” he's been receiving for it lately.

“For all the hate I'm going to answer with love, I love too much,” Snoop Dogg said while smoking and listening to gospel music in his car.

“Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I'm cool. I'm together. Still a Black man. Still 100 percent Black. All out 'til you ball out or 'til you fall out,” the rapper lashed out at the haters.

Dissappointed by the hate, Snopp Dogg said he is cut from a different cloth.“You can't tear me down. I'm one of God's child [sic]. One of his children.”

He suggested that people learn to pick each other up instead of pulling each other down, adding that Black people are great at tearing each other down.