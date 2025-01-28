Is Jim Acosta Leaving CNN? Report Hints At Anti-Donald Trump Anchor's Exit From The Channel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jim Acosta, one of the most popular faces of CNN news channel, is reportedly leaving the house after being demoted from his popular 10 am show, reported The Status on Monday. Acosta was known for his anti-Donald stance and confrontational coverage during Trump's presidency.

Acosta decided to quit CNN after his show was replaced with“The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown” for 10 am prime slot.

There has been no official confirmation about Acosta's exit from the Warner Bros Discover y-owned channel.

Is Jim Acosta leaving CNN?

There has been no clear announcement by the channel or the anchor in the matter so far. But reports suggest that the anchor may leave the channel if he doesn't accept management's decision to shift his show's timeslot.

CNN plans to remove Jim Acosta's show from prime-time slot

CNN CEO Mark Thompson reportedly suggested to move Acosta from his one hour slot at 10 am ET to a two-hour slot at the beginning at midnight, reported The New York Post citing The Status.

CNN's move to remove Acosta from the prime time slot was an attempt to shift its stance after Donald Trump 's takeover as US president. As per the news report, if Acosta may have to leave CNN if he decides to go against the assignment.

According to Los Angeles Times, CNN is attempting to lure back conservative and Republican voters since it became a part of Warner Bross. Discovery in 2022.

Jim Acosta was denied entry to White House during Trump presidency between 2017 and 2021

Jim Acosta is known for his critical stance against Donald Trump. During US Presidential Election campaign in 2024, Donald Trump had called CNN to be part of“enemy camp”, apparently because of its popular face Jim Acosta.