When Kate Middleton Was Called Prince William's 'Idle Girlfriend': 'More Famous For Her Frocks Than Anything She'd Done'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle discussed Kate Middleton's nickname during her infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. While speaking about the alleged racism she faced in the British press, the Duchess of Sussex revealed the“rude” nickname Kate had before her marriage with Prince William.

"Kate was called Waity Katie, waiting to marry William. While I imagine that was really hard, and I do, I can't picture what that felt like, this is not the same," Meghan told Oprah while her husband, Prince Harry, sat with her.

“And, if a member of this family will comfortably say, 'We all had to deal with the things that are rude', rude and racist are not the same,” she added.

Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview sent shockwaves through global media at the time she gave it. As time has passed, tensions have simmered, but this resurfacing puts the spotlight back on their frosty relationship.

History of Kate's nickname

During her long courtship period with William, Kate was called“Waity Katie”. One of the journalists who used that nickname was Daily Mail's Amanda Platell. She said the nickname was given to Middleton as she“was doing nothing but waiting around for her Prince to propose".

Amanda criticised William's then-girlfriend, calling her“lazy” and questioning how she spent her time. She compared William's 'idle girlfriend' to Lady Diana, noting that by the same age, Diana had already led an infant death charity and transformed global views on HIV/AIDS sufferers.

"The woman more famous for her frocks than anything she'd said or done? A role model for young women? You must be joking," Platell added.

In December 2011, soon after Kate Middleton married Prince William, the Daily Mail apologised for her comments.