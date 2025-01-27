ONYX Hospitality Group Expands The Amari Brand With Exciting New Openings Across Sri Lanka, Laos, And Thailand Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2025 - ONYX Hospitality Group , Thailand's leading hospitality management company, is delighted to announce the opening of its latest property and unveil upcoming additions to its Amari portfolio for 2025. The new properties in Sri Lanka, Laos, and Thailand exemplify Amari's dedication to enriching guest experiences, offering distinctive design, exceptional service, and a deep connection to local culture and stories.



Known for its vibrant warmth and contemporary style inspired by Thai roots, the Amari brand continues to redefine luxury by blending modern elegance with authentic cultural charm.



Amari Colombo, Sri Lanka – Now Open – A Gateway to Sri Lanka's diverse culture and stunning landscapes



Amari Colombo has proudly opened its doors in the vibrant heart of Sri Lanka's capital, offering a perfect fusion of modern comfort and the rich heritage of traditional Sri Lanka.



With 167 spacious rooms, the property caters to both leisure and business travellers, serving as a gateway to Sri Lanka's vibrant culture, beautiful landscapes, and hidden gems.



Key highlights of Amari Colombo include a stunning rooftop pool that offers panoramic views of the vibrant cityscape, dynamic dining options such as Ahāra, which features sustainable seafood prepared with innovative flair, and Prego, the celebrated Italian restaurant making its debut in Sri Lanka. The hotel also features premium lounges and bars like The Chancellor, known for its exquisite mixology, and Club Pahana, an exclusive executive lounge delivering exceptional culinary and beverage experiences.



Amari Colombo is ideally located for those eager to explore the cultural richness of Sri Lanka's capital. Positioned near the stunning Gangaramaya Temple and vibrant Victoria Park, guests can easily access some of Colombo's most iconic landmarks. This prime location perfectly complements the warm, inviting Amari hospitality, making it an ideal base for those looking to immerse themselves in the city's dynamic atmosphere whilst creating unforgettable moments.



Amari Vientiane, Laos – Scheduled to open March 2025 – Upper Upscale hotel offering full-service amenities, overlooking the Mekong River



Amari Vientiane, set along the serene banks of the Mekong River, is poised to become a standout destination for travellers seeking luxury and cultural immersion.



The hotel features 248 meticulously designed rooms and suites, blending modern Lao and Thai aesthetics to create a sophisticated and inviting retreat. Each space offers breathtaking views, whether of the tranquil Mekong or the dynamic cityscape, setting the stage for relaxation and exploration.



Conveniently located just 4.8 kilometres from Wattay International Airport, Amari Vientiane ensures seamless access for leisure and business travellers alike. Guests can delight in an array of world-class amenities, including a rooftop restaurant, the signature Breeze Spa, and the highest executive club lounge in the capital offering stunning panoramic views.



The hotel serves as a perfect starting point for discovering the city's rich heritage, vibrant markets, and hidden gems. Whether strolling along the riverbanks or delving into Vientiane's cultural landmarks, Amari Vientiane provides an ideal base for an unforgettable journey into the heart of Laos.



Amari The Tide Bangsaen – Scheduled to open May 2025 - A beachfront retreat in Thailand, just over an hour from Bangkok, offering breathtaking coastal views



Amari The Tide Bangsaen reimagines The Tide Resort, offering a serene beachfront escape in Chonburi Province, Thailand-an area undergoing significant growth, particularly in tourism. Situated directly opposite Bangsaen Beach, the hotel combines tranquillity with convenience, just over an hour from Bangkok and 45 minutes from Pattaya. Its location provides easy access to local attractions, shops, and restaurants, making it an ideal retreat for leisure and business travellers alike.



The property features 154 stylish rooms and suites, catering to families, couples, and solo adventurers. Guests can enjoy culinary delights at the Amaya restaurant, which serves a mix of Thai and international cuisine, and the Aloha Beach Café, offering a relaxed beachfront dining experience.



Designed for relaxation and recreation, the hotel includes a signature spa, fitness centre, swimming pool, and kids' club. For business and event travellers, versatile meeting spaces accommodate up to 900 participants.



Bangsaen Beach is a serene and charming coastal escape, offering a relaxing atmosphere with long stretches of golden sand and tranquil waters, ideal for sunbathing and leisurely strolls. The beach is bordered by palm trees and backed by a lively promenade, where visitors can enjoy local seafood and relax in the nearby cafes and restaurants. With its prime location, exceptional facilities, and commitment to hospitality, Amari The Tide Bangsaen promises an unforgettable experience for all guests.



Existing Portfolio Updates – Amari Koh Samui - New Swimming Pool at the Garden Wing and New Room Categories



Alongside the new and upcoming openings, ONYX Hospitality Group remains dedicated to elevating guest experiences by continually enhancing its existing portfolio. The highly acclaimed Amari Koh Samui is proud to announce the completion of a stunning new swimming pool in the resort's Garden Wing. Thoughtfully designed to exude both sophistication and tranquillity, this latest addition enhances the resort's family-friendly charm while reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional facilities and unforgettable stays. As the third dedicated pool at the resort, each uniquely tailored to its respective wing, this new feature solidifies Amari Koh Samui's reputation as a premier destination for relaxation and memorable stays.



The new pool will be further enhanced by the upcoming addition of a range of child-friendly aqua toys, designed to captivate younger guests.



Offering idyllic views of the new swimming pool, Amari Koh Samui is also elevating its guest offerings with the introduction of updated room categories in the Garden Wing. Guests can now select from Superior Pool Side, Superior Pool View, and Superior Garden View rooms, each offering unique views and convenient access to the new pool and lush gardens, ensuring a seamless and comfortable stay. In addition, launching in May 2025, the new Tropical Pool Side Connecting Rooms offer the perfect mix of privacy and togetherness for families and friends. These rooms feature connecting doors for seamless access, balconies with tranquil views of the pool and gardens, and the soothing sound of cascading water for ultimate relaxation.



With these exciting new openings and portfolio enhancements, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to strengthen the Amari brand's presence in Southeast Asia, cementing its position as a leading medium-sized hospitality management company in the region.



