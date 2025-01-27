Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda Sect Chief Ram Rahim Gets Parole For 12Th Time

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 28 (IANS) Controversial Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year sentence in Rohtak's Sunaria jail in Haryana for raping two of his disciples, was once again granted parole on Tuesday, this time for 30 days. This is Ram Rahim Singh's 12th parole or furlough in the last four years.

For the first time since he was sentenced to 20 years in jail in August 2017 for raping two disciples, he would stay in his sect's dera in Sirsa for 10 days.

Later he will stay in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpath.

Ram Rahim, who was last granted 20-days' parole that came four days before Haryana voted on October 5 last year, was patronised by political leaders and parties in Punjab and Haryana for nearly two decades due to his ability to influence the votes of his followers.

Last time he sought parole by citing the death anniversary of his father Maghar Singh that falls on October 5, which is observed as Parmarthi Diwas.

Before October last year, the Haryana government had granted him a 21-day furlough in August, which ended on September 2.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged at the high-security Sunaria jail in Rohtak, 250 km from the state capital Chandigarh.

Earlier, the High Court had rejected Ram Rahim's parole plea for attending the wedding ceremony of his foster daughters.

The self-styled godman was sentenced to 20 years in jail in August 2017 for raping two women.

A special CBI court in Panchkula in 2019 also sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.

His conviction on August 25, 2017, led to violence in Panchkula and Sirsa, leaving 41 people dead and over 260 injured.