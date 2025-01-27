Hezbollah Affirms Right To Respond To Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Jan 28 (IANS) Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem reaffirmed the group's stance on Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon, stating that the deadline had passed, and no extensions would be tolerated.

"Any delay in withdrawal is the responsibility of the UN and sponsoring nations," he declared in a televised speech, emphasising Hezbollah's right to act against continued occupation.

Qassem emphasised Lebanon's unified resistance against Israeli presence, noting that President Joseph Aoun had instructed the to stand with the people marching south. "The is an aggression against Lebanese sovereignty, and it is the responsibility of the people, army, state, and resistance to confront it," he said.

Regarding the ceasefire agreement, Qassem revealed that Israel had initiated the negotiations through US mediators, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We accepted the ceasefire because we did not seek war, but Israel's continued violations, over 1,350 breaches, prove its aggressive nature," he said.

"The resistance remains prepared for any scenario. Our patience is strategic, but our response will be decisive if provoked," he warned.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that Lebanon has fulfilled its obligations under the ceasefire agreement while Israel continues to delay its implementation.

"Lebanon has met its commitments, yet Israel persists in stalling and violating UN Security Council Resolution 1701," Mikati stated during a meeting with US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and the head of a ceasefire monitoring committee, US General Jasper Jeffers.

Lebanon's caretaker government announced early in the day that it had approved the extension of the ceasefire with Israel after the initial 60-day truce expired at dawn Sunday without a complete Israeli withdrawal.