Foreign Minister, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Efforts To Support Palestinians, Ensure Syria's Stability

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday discussed ways to boost ties between Jordan and Turkey, as well as key regional developments.

During a phone call, the ministers reiterated the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and their mutual commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors, according to a Foreign statement.

Safadi and Fidan underscored the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring the delivery of urgent and sufficient humanitarian aid, and initiating the reconstruction process.

They also highlighted ongoing cooperation between Jordan and Turkey in facilitating aid efforts to the Palestinian people.

The ministers reiterated that the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains the only viable path to achieving a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

They also stressed the necessity of supporting Palestinians on their land and firmly rejecting any attempts at displacement.

Safadi and Fidan also discussed efforts to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their homeland based on principles that ensure security, stability, sovereignty and the protection of the rights of all segments of Syrian society.

The ministers also reiterated their joint commitment to enhancing regional security and stability through continued cooperation and coordination.