Education Ministry, WFP Sign Agreements To Support School Feeding Programme

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Education and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Monday signed two agreements to provide food and technical assistance for the implementation of Jordan's National School Feeding Programme, as part of WFP's strategic plan for the Kingdom (2023-2027).

Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah and WFP Representative and Country Director in Jordan Alberto Correia Mendes signed the agreements, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During the signing ceremony, Mahafzah highlighted the vital role of school feeding programmes in increasing enrolment rates, improving academic performance, reducing dropout rates and promoting better health and positive behaviour among students.

He praised the "strong" partnership between the ministry and WFP in further improving this initiative.

Mendes expressed his appreciation for the cooperation relations between WFP and the ministry, highlighting the direct support to the school feeding project and the joint efforts to develop the National School Feeding Programme, one of the "most important" educational support initiatives in the Kingdom.

The School Feeding Programme currently serves 520,000 students in several education directorates and refugee camps through providing a healthy meal and two types of biscuits: date biscuits and fortified biscuits.