Nauss Homes Moncton's Leading Home Builders Once Again Clinches 2025 Threebestrated® Trophy, Recaps Assessment Year

Nauss Homes - Home Builders from Moncton

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Getting awards and recognition can be a cakewalk, but consistently earning that recognition is not everyone's forte. Businesses that consistently strive to ensure the utmost customer satisfaction and quality workmanship have the privilege of being at the forefront.Nauss Homes, Moncton-based home builders carry their privilege forward to be awarded by ThreeBestRatedonce again, by consistently delivering exceptional services to its community.Nauss Homes feels delighted to receive the award and take a moment to reflect on their journey last year.“As we approach the end of 2024, we at Nauss Homes are excited to share some of our key accomplishments this year that highlight our continued commitment to excellence, sustainability, and innovation,” said Richie, the founder of Nauss Homes.Building Energy-Efficient Passive HomesIn 2024, they have made significant strides in delivering energy-efficient homes. One of their core initiatives is maintaining a clean and eco-friendly job site-each project is completed with zero dumpsters, as they recycle and clean up daily. This commitment of Nauss Homes ensures that they minimize the environmental footprint while delivering top-quality homes.Expansion with Maritime StaircaseLast year, they expanded their operations with the launch of Maritime Staircase, an extension of Nauss Homes. According to Richie, Maritime Staircase specializes in creating custom residential staircases - which is a niche market that requires exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail.Richie added,“With our skilled team of craftsmen, we are bringing bespoke stair design to homeowners, elevating spaces with both form and function. This exciting new venture allows us to continue to grow while providing specialized solutions to our clients.”Stable Growth and Continued SuccessNauss Homes is proud of the steady and stable growth they have experienced over the years.“We have maintained our reputation for quality, reliability, and dedication to craftsmanship, ensuring that we can meet the needs of our expanding customer base while staying true to our core values,” Richie gushes in happiness.“We are incredibly grateful for the support from our team, partners, and clients. As we look ahead to 2025, we are excited to continue delivering exceptional homes, specialized stair designs, and maintaining our commitment to sustainability.”About Nauss HomesRichie founded Nauss Homes in 2007, which specializes in energy-efficient custom luxury homes. Nauss Homes consists of a team of skilled craftsmen who are passionate about their job. Each of their homes is backed by an 8-years home warranty. Over the 17 years, they have built an amazing portfolio that not only highlights their diversified projects, but also their commitment to innovation, excellence and customer satisfaction.Nauss Homes take pride in“Building Homes... Not Houses” in Moncton, New Brunswick and their surrounding areas. For more information, visit nausshomes . Book a call at 1 506 227 8392 to talk to the Nauss Homes team.

