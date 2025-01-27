Laventina's Big Cheese Pizza To Open Quick-Grab Eatery At Stonecreek Plaza In March

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After 34 years in Newport Beach, Laventina's Big Cheese Pizza is expanding to a new location in March 2025. Located in the heart of Irvine at Stonecreek Plaza, Laventina's Big Cheese Pizza will offer a unique experience focusing on a quick takeout concept with 20-30 seats of al-fresco dining outside.

Known for their quality ingredients, generous portions, variety of flavors and toppings, and affordable options, Laventina's Big Cheese Pizza has established itself as a staple in Newport Beach for families and everyone alike. Named“Best Pizza,” Laventina's Big Cheese Pizza is excited to continue their legacy of hospitality and local support in their new Irvine location.

Laventina's Big Cheese Pizza, which is always rated highly on Yelp, will continue its tradition of being a favorite of locals by maintaining a laid-back and fun Southern California vibe, attracting repeat customers for over 30 years.

“We're thrilled to bring the Laventina's Big Cheese experience to Irvine, where we've found a community that values quality, friendly service, and a welcoming space to gather,” said Laventina's owner Dave Farnsworth.“We're so excited about serving the Irvine community. I can't wait to meet everyone.”

The grand opening is scheduled for March 24, 2025, and will be open to the public.

The Stonecreek Plaza location will be unique, as it will be a shared space with the beloved Rose Bakery Cafe, perfect for a quick grab-and-go experience. Both establishments will offer delivery, takeout, and catering.

Lastly, Laventina's Big Cheese Pizza will be opening a third, larger location in Orange in late summer 2025 on Main Street.

About Laventina's Big Cheese Pizza

Laventina's Big Cheese Pizza started with the idea of giving everyone an opportunity to purchase great pizza at a wholesale price. Instead of offering discounts only to those who place large orders, they decided to provide everyone with a discounted wholesale price. This unique concept, along with serving delicious pizza, allowed them to become one of the largest volume pizzerias in all of Southern California. Laventina's Big Cheese Pizza offers takeout, delivery, and catering. Go to laventinaspizza for more information.

