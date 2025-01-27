(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The temperature sensors industry is poised for robust growth, driven by the rise of Industry 4.0, increasing IoT adoption, advancements in wearable technology, and growing demand for precision monitoring in industrial automation, healthcare, and food safety management.
NEWARK, Del, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future market Insights (FMI), the global temperature sensors market is set to witness significant growth, with its market value projected to increase from USD 8,030.3 Million in 2025 to USD 12,234.2 Million by 2035. The industry is projected to surge steadily at 4.3% CAGR from 2025 to 2035. This steady growth reflects the growing importance of temperature sensors across diverse industries, driven by technological advancements and rising demand for precision monitoring and control systems.
The growing health consciousness among consumers, coupled with advancements in wearable technology, presents lucrative opportunities for temperature sensor manufacturers. Furthermore, the rise of smart homes and IoT-enabled devices is expected to open new avenues for innovation and market expansion. As industries continue to prioritize precision and efficiency, the temperature sensors industry is well-positioned to thrive in the years to come.
Driving Forces Behind Market Growth:
Booming Healthcare Sector
The healthcare industry is experiencing a surge in demand for portable and advanced medical equipment integrated with temperature sensors. These devices enhance patient monitoring and diagnostics, enabling accurate measurements of body temperature, which is crucial for disease management and treatment planning.
Integration of Industry 4.0 and IoT
The adoption of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized industrial processes. Smart factories now rely on temperature sensors for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. These sensors ensure seamless operations in sectors such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, where precision and reliability are critical.
Wearable Technology on the Rise
Wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches are becoming increasingly popular for tracking biometric parameters like body temperature and heart rate. As technology advances, these devices are becoming more sophisticated, creating a growing need for high-quality temperature sensors. This trend is expected to further drive market growth as consumer interest in health and fitness continues to rise.
Stay Informed: Discover the Potential of the Temperature Sensors Market with Our Sample Report! #5245502d47422d383431
-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=d4208a88-675d-4091-aec0-ea77b4b59a4d&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="792" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d4208a88-675d-4091-aec0-ea77b4b59a4d/temperature-sensors-market.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Temperature Sensors Market.png" width="792" /> Key Applications of Temperature Sensors:
Temperature sensors are playing a critical role in ensuring food safety. With increasing global awareness of foodborne illnesses, industries are adopting temperature control systems to monitor and maintain optimal conditions during production, storage, and transportation.
Smart Home and Building Automation
In the home automation space, temperature sensors are integral to systems like HVAC, fire alarms, lighting control, and smart thermostats. These sensors provide real-time data, enabling energy efficiency and enhanced safety. As the demand for smart homes rises, the adoption of temperature sensors in this segment is also expected to grow.
Wearable health devices have become a vital part of consumer electronics, helping users monitor their health more effectively. The integration of temperature sensors in fitness trackers, smartwatches, and other devices has revolutionized personal health management, making these sensors an essential component of the wearables market.
Explore In-Depth Market Analysis - Access Strategic Recommendations!
Challenges in the Market:
While the market shows promising growth, manufacturers face challenges such as intense competition and ongoing price reductions. These factors are likely to impact profit margins and push companies toward innovation and efficiency to remain competitive.
Key Takeaways from the Report:
The global temperature sensors market is projected to reach USD 12,234.2 Million
by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%
.
India is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.6%
during the forecast period.
Rising adoption of Industry 4.0
and IoT
is driving demand across industrial sectors. Wearable technology
advancements are boosting the use of temperature sensors in health and fitness devices
.
Temperature sensors play a critical role in food safety management
and smart home automation systems .
“The temperature sensors market is at the intersection of technological innovation and increasing consumer demand for smarter, more reliable devices. The inclusion of temperature sensors in critical applications such as food safety, healthcare, and industrial automation underscores their importance in modern systems. However, manufacturers must address challenges like price competition and rapidly evolving technology to stay ahead in this dynamic market.” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).
Leading Players Operating in the Industry:
ABB Limited Analog Devices Texas Instruments Honeywell International Robert Bosch GmbH NXP Semiconductors N.V Maxim Integrated Amphenol Global Mixed Mode Technology Sensirion
Regional Market Highlights:
India and Brazil Lead Growth
India is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2035, followed closely by Brazil at 5.1%. The rapid industrialization, growing adoption of smart technologies, and increasing focus on food safety regulations in these countries are significant contributors to this growth.
China and USA as Key Players
China and the USA will continue to dominate in terms of market size, with CAGRs of 4.8% and 4.5%, respectively. These nations benefit from advanced industrial infrastructures and significant investments in research and development.
Germany as a European Hub
In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, driven by its robust automotive and industrial sectors that rely heavily on temperature sensors for automation and quality control.
Ready for the Next Big Opportunity? Uncover the Future of Electrical & Heavy Machinery Now!
Temperature Sensors Industry Segmentation Analysis:
By Product Type:
Thermistor Temperature Sensor IC Resistive Temperature Detector Thermocouple Bimetallic Fibre Optic Sensor Infrared Sensor
By Connectivity Type:
By Application:
Consumer Electronics Automotive Healthcare and Medical Environmental Aerospace and Defence Power Generation Petrochemical Other
By Region:
North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe East Asia South Asia Middle East and Africa (MEA)
French Translation:
Selon Future Market Insights (FMI), le marché mondial des capteurs de température devrait connaître une croissance significative, sa valeur marchande devant passer de 8 030,3 millions USD en 2025 à 12 234,2 millions USD d'ici 2035. L'industrie devrait croître régulièrement à un TCAC de 4,3 % de 2025 à 2035. Cette croissance régulière reflète l'importance croissante des capteurs de température dans diverses industries, tirée par les avancées technologiques et la demande croissante de systèmes de surveillance et de contrôle de précision.
La prise de conscience croissante des consommateurs en matière de santé, associée aux progrès de la technologie portable, offre des opportunités lucratives aux fabricants de capteurs de température. En outre, l'essor des maisons intelligentes et des appareils compatibles IoT devrait ouvrir de nouvelles voies à l'innovation et à l'expansion du marché. Alors que les industries continuent de privilégier la précision et l'efficacité, le marché des capteurs de température est bien placé pour prospérer dans les années à venir.
Les moteurs de la croissance du marché :
Un secteur de la santé en plein essor
Le secteur de la santé connaît une forte demande d' équipements médicaux portables et avancés équipés de capteurs de température. Ces appareils améliorent la surveillance et le diagnostic des patients, permettant des mesures précises de la température corporelle, ce qui est essentiel pour la gestion des maladies et la planification du traitement.
Intégration de l'Industrie 4.0 et de l'IoT
L'adoption de l'Industrie 4.0 et de l'Internet des objets (IoT) a révolutionné les processus industriels. Les usines intelligentes s'appuient désormais sur des capteurs de température pour une surveillance en temps réel et une maintenance prédictive. Ces capteurs garantissent des opérations fluides dans des secteurs tels que la fabrication, les produits pharmaceutiques et les produits chimiques, où la précision et la fiabilité sont essentielles.
La technologie portable en plein essor
Les appareils portables tels que les trackers d'activité et les montres connectées sont de plus en plus populaires pour le suivi des paramètres biométriques comme la température corporelle et la fréquence cardiaque. À mesure que la technologie progresse, ces appareils deviennent de plus en plus sophistiqués, créant un besoin croissant de capteurs de température de haute qualité. Cette tendance devrait stimuler davantage la croissance du marché à mesure que l'intérêt des consommateurs pour la santé et la forme physique continue de croître.
Principales applications des capteurs de température :
Gestion de la sécurité alimentaire
Les capteurs de température jouent un rôle essentiel pour garantir la sécurité alimentaire. Face à la sensibilisation croissante aux maladies d'origine alimentaire, les industries adoptent des systèmes de contrôle de la température pour surveiller et maintenir des conditions optimales pendant la production, le stockage et le transport.
Maison intelligente et automatisation des bâtiments
Dans le domaine de la domotique, les capteurs de température font partie intégrante de systèmes tels que les systèmes de chauffage, de ventilation et de climatisation, les alarmes incendie, le contrôle de l'éclairage et les thermostats intelligents. Ces capteurs fournissent des données en temps réel, ce qui permet une efficacité énergétique et une sécurité renforcée. À mesure que la demande de maisons intelligentes augmente, l'adoption de capteurs de température dans ce segment devrait également augmenter.
Dispositifs portables de santé
Les appareils de santé portables sont devenus un élément essentiel de l'électronique grand public, aidant les utilisateurs à surveiller leur santé plus efficacement. L'intégration de capteurs de température dans les trackers d'activité, les montres connectées et d'autres appareils a révolutionné la gestion de la santé personnelle, faisant de ces capteurs un élément essentiel du marché des objets connectés.
Défis du marché :
Alors que le marché affiche une croissance prometteuse, les fabricants sont confrontés à des défis tels qu'une concurrence intense et des baisses de prix constantes. Ces facteurs sont susceptibles d'avoir un impact sur les marges bénéficiaires et de pousser les entreprises à innover et à être plus efficaces pour rester compétitives.
Principaux points à retenir du rapport :
Le marché mondial des capteurs de température devrait atteindre 12 234,2 millions USD
d'ici 2035, avec un TCAC de 4,3 %
.
L'Inde devrait connaître la croissance la plus rapide, avec un TCAC de 5,6 %
au cours de la période de prévision.
L'adoption croissante de l'Industrie 4.0
et de l'IoT
stimule la demande dans tous les secteurs industriels. Les progrès de la technologie portable
stimulent l'utilisation de capteurs de température dans les appareils de santé et de fitness
.
Les capteurs de température jouent un rôle essentiel dans la gestion de la sécurité alimentaire
et les systèmes domotiques intelligents .
(( Le marché des capteurs de température se situe à l'intersection de l'innovation technologique et de la demande croissante des consommateurs pour des appareils plus intelligents et plus fiables. L'intégration des capteurs de température dans des applications critiques telles que la sécurité alimentaire, les soins de santé et l'automatisation industrielle souligne leur importance dans les systèmes modernes. Cependant, les fabricants doivent relever des défis tels que la concurrence des prix et l'évolution rapide de la technologie pour rester en tête sur ce marché dynamique )), estimeNikhil Kaitwade, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).
Principaux acteurs opérant dans le secteur :
ABB Limitée Appareils analogiques Texas Instruments Honeywell International Robert Bosch GmbH NXP Semiconductors NV Maxim Intégré Amphénol Technologie globale en mode mixte Sensirion
Faits saillants du marché régional :
L'Inde et le Brésil mènent la croissance
L'Inde devrait connaître le taux de croissance le plus élevé, avec un TCAC de 5,6 % entre 2025 et 2035, suivie de près par le Brésil avec 5,1 %. L'industrialisation rapide, l'adoption croissante des technologies intelligentes et l'attention croissante portée aux réglementations en matière de sécurité alimentaire dans ces pays contribuent largement à cette croissance.
La Chine et les États-Unis, acteurs clés
La Chine et les États-Unis continueront de dominer le marché avec des TCAC respectifs de 4,8 % et 4,5 %. Ces pays bénéficient d'infrastructures industrielles avancées et d'investissements importants dans la recherche et le développement.
L'Allemagne, plaque tournante européenne
En Europe, l'Allemagne devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,1 %, grâce à ses secteurs automobile et industriel robustes qui dépendent fortement des capteurs de température pour l'automatisation et le contrôle qualité.
Analyse de segmentation du secteur des capteurs de température :
Par type de produit :
Thermistance Capteur de température CI Détecteur de température résistif Thermocouple Bimétallique Capteur à fibre optique Capteur infrarouge
Par type de connectivité :
Par application :
Électronique grand public Automobile Soins de santé et médecine Environnement Aérospatiale et Défense Production d'énergie Pétrochimique Autre
Par région :
Amérique du Nord l'Amérique latine Europe de l'Ouest Europe de l'Est Asie de l'Est Asie du Sud Moyen-Orient et Afrique (MEA)
About Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation
The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.
Author by:
Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.
His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.
Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.
Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:
The safety sensors and switches market In ASEAN countries is projected to exceed USD 1.58 Billion value by 2028 end.
The global turboexpander market share forecasted to drive past USD 2 Billion mark by 2034 end.
The global industrial wireless transmitters market valuation anticipated to exceed USD 9.2 Billion by 2033.
The global power quality equipment market size predicted to reach USD 73.7 Billion milestone by 2034.
The global optical current transformer market revenue expected to hit USD 353.0 Million by 2033.
The global subsea navigation and tracking industry estimated to reach USD 5,184.4 Million mark by 2033.
The global high voltage equipment sales are projected to cross USD 268.0 Billion milestone by 2034 end.
The global demand for air pressure sensors is estimated to surge at a decent 8.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.
The global industrial power supply market value is anticipated to reach USD 21.5 Billion mark by 2034.
The global insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) market revenue share will cross USD 14.9 Billion mark by 2033 end.
About Future Market Insights (FMI):
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-347-918-3531
For Sales Enquiries: ...
Website:
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube
MENAFN27012025004107003653ID1109135289