Author Julie Strong Unveils Compelling Historical Drama, The Tudor Prophecy

The Tudor Prophecy by Julie Strong transports readers to the vivid, dangerous world of Reformation-era England.

The plot twists and turns in surprising and entertaining ways, introducing us to a vile Henry VIII

Hester Vaughan travels to Henry VIII's court in a daring attempt to cure his infamous leg ulcers, only to become entangled in his dark desires.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Step into the tumultuous world of Tudor England with Julie Strong's debut novel , "The Tudor Prophecy". Set in 1541 during the volatile reign of Henry VIII, this masterful blend of historical fiction and Welsh mythology offers an unforgettable story of survival, courage, and legacy. With meticulously researched historical detail and captivating prose, Strong brings to life the struggles of two young women in a world ruled by power and fear.

The Tudor Prophecy introduces readers to Hester Vaughan, a guilt-ridden herbalist desperate to save her family after her uncle's arrest for adhering to the Roman Catholic faith. Thrust into poverty, Hester's journey takes her from the dangerous court of Henry VIII, where she attempts to cure the king's infamous leg ulcers, to the mystical hills of Wales. There, she faces the remnants of pagan rituals and uncovers her true destiny: forging a bond with a young Lady Elizabeth that could alter England's future.

Julie Strong draws upon her background as a family physician and her deep connection to Welsh culture to craft a narrative that intertwines personal resilience, political intrigue, and the enduring power of prophecy. Her exploration of themes such as feminine strength, religious conflict, and the coexistence of ancient and modern beliefs resonates profoundly in today's world.

Praise for The Tudor Prophecy

“A dazzling, fast-paced journey through 16th-century England, The Tudor Prophecy skillfully captures the challenges faced by women in an era defined by upheaval and brutality. Strong's beautiful prose and earthy humour shine, and her careful research brings this historical setting to life.” - Dr Elizabeth Edwards, Professor of Medieval History, University of King's College.

“An astonishment of riches-impeccably researched, gorgeously detailed, and fiercely ambitious. Strong reveals the eternal feminine in an era driven by animus and schism. The Tudor Prophecy is an unforgettable exploration of power and humanity.” - Carol Bruneau, author of Brighten the Corner Where You Are

What Readers Are Saying

“A fast-paced and exciting narrative spanning London to North Wales. Strong gives us the struggles of ordinary women during turbulent times and traces their perilous journeys with vivid storytelling.” - Apple Gidley, author of "Fireburn".

About The Tudor Prophecy

Set during one of England's most fractious periods, The Tudor Prophecy tells a story of personal resilience amid sweeping political and religious change. Hester Vaughan's journey-from a guilt-ridden young woman to a figure of prophetic significance-offers readers an intimate look at the lives of women in Tudor England and their enduring impact on history.

