EU Provides EURO 30 Mln Emergency Aid To Moldova To Tackle Energy Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- The European Union announced on Monday an emergency assistance package of EURO 30 million (USD 32 million) as a first step to support the Republic of Moldova in facing the severe crisis caused by the cutoff of Russian supplies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement: "In the middle of winter, more than 350,000 residents of the Transnistrian region are left in the dark and cold because Russia decided to stop its gas supplies, but hard times reveal true friends. That's why today we are throwing a lifeline.

We will provide gas to the people of Transnistria and restore their access to electricity and heating."

According to the statement, the EU is committed to financing the purchase and transport of natural gas to the Transnistrian region to help restore electricity and heating for over 350,000 of its residents until 10 February 2025.

The European Union will also provide Moldova with a financial support package in the coming weeks, "aiming to mitigate the social consequences of the crisis for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova," and will work to strengthen Moldova's energy resilience and long-term economic growth.

This support comes at a time when the Transnistrian separatist region is experiencing a severe energy crisis.

Since 1 January 2025, Gazprom has failed to honor its contractual obligation to deliver gas to the region.

Since then, the region has had to rely on coal and gas reserves to provide electricity and heating to its population, which is insufficient to meet their needs.

The statement said that this aid will help prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation and provide natural gas to cover immediate needs.

The option of supporting the region through coal deliveries from Ukraine is also being explored.

The European Union also announced that it is preparing a broader assistance package to support the entire country.

It is worth noting that Moldova is an Eastern European country that was previously part of the Soviet Union. It shares borders with Ukraine to the north, east, and south, and with Romania to the west.

Its population is just over 2.5 million, and it is one of the poorest countries in Europe, with concerns about being targeted by Russia.

Authorities in the separatist Transnistrian region had requested protection from Russia in late February 2024, claiming that Moldova was exerting economic and social pressure on the region and violating human rights and free trade. (end)

