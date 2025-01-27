Ibovespa Surges Past 124,000 Points, Defying Wall Street’S Negative Tone

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Reuters reports that Brazil's Ibovespa closed at 124,861.50 points on Monday, January 27, 2025. The benchmark surged 1.97%, reaching its highest level this year.



This impressive gain came despite the negative sentiment in New York's stock markets. Investors focused on the upcoming 'Super Wednesday' when both the Brazilian and U.S. central banks will announce interest rate decisions.



The largely expects Brazil's Selic rate to increase by 100 basis points from its current 12.25%. Cyclical led the Ibovespa 's gains as longer-term interest rates eased and the dollar weakened.



This shift boosted appetite for domestic risk assets. Magazine Luiza's shares jumped over 10%, while heavyweights Vale and Petrobras climbed more than 1% each.



Only three stocks closed lower. WEG fell due to news about Chinese startup DeepSeek, seen as a threat to U.S. tech dominance. Embraer gave up recent gains. RD Saúde dropped following news that supermarkets requested permission to sell over-the-counter medications.



The U.S. dollar closed at R$ 5.9133, down 0.09%. This slight weakening contributed to the positive sentiment in the Brazilian market. Investors saw this as a sign of increased confidence in the local economy.

Global Markets Update

In the U.S., markets closed mixed as China's AI threat loomed large. DeepSeek 's launch of an AI model at a fraction of Silicon Valley's costs raised concerns about a potential tech stock bubble.



Nvidia's shares plummeted nearly 20%, wiping out almost $600 billion in market value. The S&P 500 fell 1.46% to 6,012.28 points, while the Nasdaq dropped 3.07% to 19,341.83 points.



The Dow Jones, however, managed to gain 0.65%, closing at 44,713.58 points. Brazil's market demonstrated resilience in the face of global tech sector turbulence.



The Ibovespa's strong performance reflects growing investor confidence in Brazil's economic prospects. As the week progresses, all eyes will be on the central bank decisions and their potential impact on market dynamics.

